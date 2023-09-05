Hurricane Chris has revealed that he’s planning to sue the Shreveport Police Department after his murder case ruined a number of lucrative opportunities for him, including potentially starring in Snowfall.

In an interview with TMZ, the 34-year-old rapper aired his grievances with cops in the Louisiana city, claiming they failed to properly investigate the 2020 murder of 32-year-old Danzeria Farris, for which he was acquitted earlier this year.

Chris started by saying he “continues to give condolences” to Farris’ family before going into detail about the acting roles that he missed out on due to the years-long criminal ordeal.

“I lost over $1.4 million,” he said. “I had a movie deal coming up. I signed to an acting agency before I was arrested. I lost the deal with the acting agency — one of the biggest acting agencies in Louisiana. I was gonna be getting casted for all of the new shows that’s coming out.”

He continued: “I was supposed to be doing auditions for Snowfall, for [50 Cent’s] BMF, for all of the new stuff that was coming out. So when I bonded out, I had to sit on the couch and watch all my opportunities just — walk away from it.”

Despite the setback, Hurricane Chris isn’t giving up on his acting dreams just yet as he said he’s planning to get back on the proverbial horse soon.

Hurricane Chris (real name Christopher Dooley) was indicted in October 2020 in connection with the fatal shooting of Danzeria Farris, which occurred outside of a Texaco convenience store in Shreveport in June of that year.

Responding police officers discovered Farris with multiple gunshot wounds in his chest, hip and stomach. He later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

The 51/50 Ratchet rapper, who was released from jail on a $500,000 bond, had long maintained his innocence, claiming he had acted in self-defense after Farris had allegedly tried to steal his vehicle. The car itself later turned out to be stolen from Texas.

“I was involved in a very unfortunate incident on Friday morning, a very unfortunate incident,” he said in a video after posting bond. “I wanna thank everybody who’s been praying for the family of the deceased and everybody who’s been praying for my family.”

He continued: “After a good, thorough investigation, my name will be cleared. Let God work, watch God work. God bless. Thank you.”

After the trial, Hurricane Chris was acquitted on all counts — which included second-degree murder and illegal possession of a stolen vehicle — by a jury in Caddo Parish, Louisiana in March 2023.

Had the jury returned a guilty verdict on the murder charge, he would have faced life in prison.

“I wanna thank God, my attorneys at the Washington & Wells Law Firm, and my family for standing with me as my life was on the line,” the “Ay Bay Bay” rapper said in a statement to The Shade Room following the verdict. “They wanted to give me life if I was found guilty. Now I can hug my son and think about raising him to be a man.”

He added: “This situation drained me and affected my health greatly. God, I give you all the glory. I got my life back and words can’t explain how I feel. Thanks to everyone who wished me well.”