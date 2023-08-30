Storm Idalia makes landfall in Florida with 125mp winds at around 7.45am local time.

The “extremely dangerous” Category 3 Hurricane hit on Wednesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“This thing is powerful, if you’re inside, just hunker down until it gets past you,” DeSantis told a press conference just before landfall.

More than 54,000 homes are without power as millions of people in the storm’s path have tied down boats, boarded up windows, sandbagged their properties and headed for higher ground.

Mandatory evacuation orders had been issued in at least 28 of Florida’s 67 counties as of Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee, the state capital, called Idalia “an unprecedented event” since no major hurricanes on record have ever passed through the bay abutting the Big Bend.

Follow for latest updates and track the path of Idalia below: