Anya Taylor-Joy is a notable actress, famed for her role as Beth Harmon in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit (2020) which earned her several accolades. Recently, she starred in films like The Northman (2022) and The Menu (2022), and is set to lead in Furiosa, a spin-off and a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, now slated for a 2024 release. Besides this, she is also the face of Tiffany & Co.’s High Jewelry 2023 campaign.

Here’s all you need to know about her, including whether or not she is married, her height, age, zodiac sign, whether or not she has kids, and her net worth in 2023.

What is Anya Taylor-Joy’s relationship status and is she married?

Anya Taylor-Joy is married. She has been married since October 2023.

Anya Taylor-Joy has managed to keep her previous relationships quite private, with limited information available publicly. Some sources mention an Irish actor named Eoin Macken in connection to Taylor-Joy, however, neither of them confirmed their dating rumors.

Who is Anya Taylor-Joy’s husband?

Anya Taylor-Joy is married to Malcolm McRae. She initially had an intimate courthouse wedding in 2022, before celebrating their marriage in a more elaborate ceremony in Venice, Italy, on the first weekend of October.

Malcolm McRae is known to be a musician and actor, as reported by various sources​. They initially met at a Queen’s Gambit premiere event in March 2021​. The details of their relationship have been kept relatively private, but their marriage was well-publicized due to Taylor-Joy’s rising fame and their star-studded wedding ceremony in Venice.

Does Anya Taylor-Joy have kids?

Anya Taylor-Joy does not have any children.

She was born in Miami, Florida, to Dennis Alan Taylor, a former banker, and Jennifer Marina Joy, a psychologist. Taylor-Joy is the youngest of six siblings, four of whom are from her father’s previous marriage. The family lived in Buenos Aires, Argentina until she was six years old, after which they moved to London. With a rich multicultural background, she is fluent in both Spanish and English​.

What is Anya Taylor-Joy’s height and how tall is she?

Anya Taylor-Joy is reportedly 5 feet 8 inches tall.

This is considered tall for someone of their gender and age in the U.S., where the average height for males is 5’8″ and the average height for females is 5’3″.

What is Anya Taylor-Joy’s age and how old are they?

Anya Taylor-Joy is 27 years old. Her birthday is April 16, 1996.

On this day, the number one single in the U.S. music charts was Because You Loved Me by Celine Dion.

What is Anya Taylor-Joy’s Zodiac sign?

Anya Taylor-Joy’s Zodiac sign is Aries.

This sign is for birthdays that fall between March 21–April 19. Those who have the Aries zodiac sign are said to be energetic, adventurous, and dynamic, often exhibiting a strong sense of leadership and courage.

What is Anya Taylor-Joy’s net worth?

Anya Taylor-Joy’s net worth is reported to be around $7 million.

Her wealth primarily comes from her acting career, with notable roles in films and television series such as The Witch, Split, Glass, Emma, and The Queen’s Gambit. Additionally, Anya Taylor-Joy has been an ambassador for major brands like Tiffany & Co., Viktor & Rolf, and Dior’s fashion and makeup lines due to her media fame and unique look, which also adds to her net worth. On the real estate front, in May 2022, she purchased a home in the Hollywood Hills for $2.3 million, which is a part of her asset base.