Hussam Abu Safiya and other Palestinian prisoners in Israeli-run detention centres are facing increasingly “inhumane conditions” and torture, according to his lawyer.

Gheed Kassem said in an interview with Alaraby TV that she has visited the paediatrician, who is the director of Gaza’s Kamal Adwan hospital, three times, with “each visit being more difficult than the one before”.

“To be honest, what I have heard from him was incredibly shocking, to the point where I don’t even know if its right to reveal to the media,” she said.

According to Kassem, detainees from Gaza were “beaten and assaulted in a monstrous way” during the celebration of Eid al-Fitr earlier this month.

“I have not met one prisoner in the last week, unfortunately, who was not beaten or assaulted,” she said.

