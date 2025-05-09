AMMAN — Hussein Irbid and Wihdat have secured their places in the final of the 2025 Jordan Cup, following twoclosely contested semifinal fixtures played simultaneously on Thursday.

At Amman International Stadium Hussein Irbid booked their spot with a narrow 1-0 victory over 21-time Cup winners Faisali. The decisive moment came in the 75th minute when Sisa, a former Faisali forward, found the back of the net with a clinical finish, capitalising on a defensive lapse to stun his former club.

The match was closely fought, with both sides struggling to create clear chances. Faisali pushed forward in search of an equaliser, but Hussein Irbid held firm defensively to preserve their lead and secure a historic victory.

In the other semifinal at King Abdullah II stadium, Wihdat edged Al Ahli 5-4 in a penalty shootout after a goalless draw. The shootout was decided when M. Haddad of Al Ahli missed his attempt, sending the ball wide, before the goalkeeper Fakhouri stepped up to scorethe winning penalty and seal Wihdat’s place in the final.

The final is scheduled for Sunday, May 12, and will take place at Amman International Stadium, as confirmed by the Jordan Football Association.

Hussein Irbid will be aiming for a landmark title, while Wehdat look to add yet another trophy to their record.