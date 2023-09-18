The merger between Hut 8 and USBTC is not just a significant event within the crypto space, it also holds great promise for investors and the broader financial markets.

In a recent development, Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) has received final approval from the British Columbia Supreme Court for its merger with US Bitcoin Corp (USBTC).

The Journey to Merger Between Hut 8 and USBTC

The merger between Hut 8 and USBTC was first announced in February 2023, marking a pivotal moment in the crypto space. However, this momentous union was not without its share of hurdles. To bring this merger to fruition, both companies had to navigate a complex web of shareholder approvals and regulatory processes.

Following final approval from the Supreme Court of British Columbia, this merger is set to reshape the landscape of Bitcoin mining, paving the way for Hut 8 to transition into a publicly traded United States-based entity known as Hut 8 Corporation, or “New Hut”.

One of the most exciting aspects of this merger is the enormous increase in mining capacity it will bring. The combined forces of Hut 8 and USBTC will unleash a staggering 825 megawatts of capacity across multiple facilities. This immense computing power is a testament to the scale of their operations and highlights their commitment to Bitcoin mining.

Obtaining the final approval from the Supreme Court of British Columbia is no small feat. It underscores the meticulous regulatory diligence conducted by both Hut 8 and USBTC. This merger will bring together two entities that have demonstrated their dedication to compliance and adherence to legal standards. Such commitment sets a positive example for the broader crypto industry, which has often grappled with regulatory concerns.

While the Supreme Court’s approval marks a significant milestone, there are still a few hurdles to jump through. Perhaps the most crucial of these is the approval of USBTC shareholders. Their endorsement will be pivotal in determining the merger’s fate.

Additionally, as with any complex business transaction, various administrative and logistical details must be ironed out to ensure a seamless transition. As of now, Hut 8 anticipates that the final transaction confirming the merger and the creation of New Hut will likely take place before the end of 2023.

Ambitious Plans for a Dual Listing

The merger between Hut 8 and USBTC is not just a significant event within the crypto space, it also holds great promise for investors and the broader financial markets. Upon completion of the merger, the newly formed entity, “New Hut”, has ambitious plans to list its shares on both the Nasdaq and the Toronto stock exchanges with plans to trade under the ticker symbol “HUT”.

To participate in the new venture and receive shares of New Hut common stock, shareholders will need to complete and submit transmittal letters.

Aside from the merger and listing plans, Hut 8 has recently undertaken a significant hardware relocation effort. Approximately 6,400 ASIC mining rigs were moved from its inactive facility in North Bay, Ontario, to the state of Texas in the United States.

This strategic move was driven by the increasing demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing capabilities.

