SANAA — Rebel Huthi media reported Sunday that US strikes on the Yemen capital Sanaa had killed at least eight people and wounded others.

Rebel-controlled Al-Massira TV reported: “Eight martyrs, including children and women… as a preliminary toll of the American aggression on the Thaqban area in Bani Al-Har Directorate” in the north of Sanaa.

The Huthis also reported other strikes, notably on their stronghold of Saada in the north, and the northern Amran province.

Earlier Sunday, Huthi media said that overnight strikes on Yemen’s capital Sanaa attributed to the United States had killed two people and wounded several others.

The latest strikes raise the death toll of US strikes against Yemen to 228, according to an AFP tally based on Huthi announcements.

The US military said on Sunday that since March 15 it had struck more than 800 targets in Yemen.

“These strikes have killed hundreds of Huthi fighters and numerous Huthi leaders,” CENTCOM, the US military command in the region, said in a statement.

The Huthis, part of Iran’s “axis of resistance” against Israel and the United States, portray themselves as defenders of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The US military has, since January 2024, been attacking Huthi positions to try to stop their missile and drone attacks on Israel and at cargo vessels plying the key Red Sea trade route.

Huthi attacks have hampered shipping through the Suez Canal, a vital route that normally carries about 12 per cent of world shipping traffic, forcing many companies into costly detours around the tip of southern Africa.

Since President Donald Trump took office in January, the US air campaign has intensified, with almost daily strikes over the past month.

On Sunday, the Huthis claimed to have launched a missile towards Israel for the second time in two days.

The Israeli army reported intercepting a missile from Yemen before it crossed into the country’s territory.

On Saturday, CENTCOM posted footage from the US aircraft carriers Harry S. Truman and Carl Vinson conducting strikes against the Huthis.