Harbor Health, a Texas-based primary care clinic group that offers virtual and in-person care, announced it scored $95.5 million in funding, led by General Catalyst, with participation from Alta Partners and 8VC.

The investment brings the company’s total raise to more than $128 million.

The funds will be used to grow its services and expand its specialty care offerings, including designing plans cocreated by patients and their care teams that support the care journey, and that Texas employers can utilize to lower their costs.

“We realized in order to maximize the impact of our innovations, we needed to combine our efforts into one enterprise as a vertically integrated ‘pay-vider’ – both a payer and a provider,” explains Dr. Clay Johnston, cofounder of Harbor Health.

“We have built a geographically dense care model that is organized around integrated practice units and focused on member health conditions. This new investment and our rapid growth confirm our innovative care model is working, and we’re meeting more people where they are with collaborative, team-based care.”

AI-enabled dental practice technology company Peerlogic secured $5.65 million in seed equity funding, which it will use to scale its company and offerings.

The round was led by AZ-VC, with participation from Cervin Ventures, In Revenue Capital, Revere Partners and Singularity Capital.

The company offers an AI-powered conversational technology platform that assists dental offices with communicating with customers and improving revenue and efficiency.

“This substantial investment from esteemed investors underscores our robust growth strategy and our unwavering commitment to delivering state-of-the-art AI technology,” Ryan Miller, CEO and founder of Peerlogic, said in a statement. “With this funding, we are poised to accelerate our growth, introduce innovative products, and reinforce our leadership in the dental industry.”

AI-enabled clinical trial design company QuantHealth announced it added additional funding to its Series A round, bringing its total Series A raise to $17 million.

Accenture Ventures, a CRO firm, and additional investors contributed to the additional Series A investment.

The company offers its AI-powered Clinical Simulator, which predicts an individual’s response to treatment during a clinical trial to optimize the clinical trial design.

“Clinical trials are a costly and uncertain process, where the R&D cost of a new drug can be upwards of $1 billion,” Orr Inbar, cofounder and CEO of QuantHealth, said in a statement.

“QuantHealth has created a solution that uses AI to transform how pharmaceutical companies approach their clinical trials. We’re able to seamlessly integrate data and cloud technology into the clinical trial process, not only saving time and money for pharmaceutical companies, but also increasing the chance of success in drug development. Accenture’s long-standing experience in this industry and leadership in data and AI will help us continue to scale our platform globally.”