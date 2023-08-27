Stellantis said hybrids now account for 36 percent of Jeep Wrangler sales and 19 percent of Chrysler Pacifica sales. In addition to new pure electric models coming soon, “we are very bullish on hybrids going forward,” a spokesperson said.

This year, manufacturers are marketing more than 60 hybrids in the U.S. Toyota and its premium Lexus brand are selling at least 18 different hybrid models, enabling the Japanese automaker to maintain its stranglehold on the sector.

Hyundai and sister brand Kia offer seven hybrid models, with Ford and Lincoln six. Stellantis offers just three, and GM’s sole entry, due out later this year, is a hybrid version of the Chevrolet Corvette sports car.

But hybrids remain in short supply at many U.S. dealerships.

Andrew DiFeo, dealer principal at Hyundai of St. Augustine, Fla., doesn’t see EV adoption hitting the levels the Biden administration wants until EV charging stations are as ubiquitous as gas stations.

“Hybrids are a great bridge to whatever the future holds,” said DiFeo, adding, “I’ve got zero in stock (and) I’ve got customers that want all of them.”