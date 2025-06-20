The Hydrosat VanZyl-2 satellite, which is equipped with an ABB infrared camera, is set to launch on a SpaceX Transporter-14 rideshare mission scheduled for tomorrow.

ABB said it is collaborating with Hydrosat “to develop and manufacture propriety infrared cameras that generate accurately calibrated surface temperature maps, helping to tackle water scarcity.”

In 2024 Hydrosat launched the VanZyl-1 satellite with the first infrared camera. ABB reports that it “started its operational mandate delivering high-accuracy temperature-sensing information 24/7. The strong performance of the payload observed in ABB’s laboratory before the launch has been confirmed also in orbit through in-depth analysis of Earth images by the Hydrosat team.”

With positive results the partnership went ahead and built another infrared camera for the VanZyl-2 satellite.

ABB said “the cameras work by measuring minute temperature variations of less than 0.1 degree Celsius across the Earth’s surface. When a field is under water stress, its temperature reacts more quickly and intensely to the sun illumination. The cameras thus probe soil humidity through the surface temperature proxy, similar to cameras measuring body temperature at airports. The satellite data can provide early warnings, helping to predict and prevent crop losses and poor yields before they occur.”

Jacques Mulbert, President of ABB’s Measurement & Analytics division said, “ABB is committed to the conservation and smart use of water as an essential resource for sustainable societies. Water touches every aspect of our lives in countless agricultural, industrial and domestic ways. For us, it is important to assist those managing this precious resource. With this project, ABB is advancing its goal of supporting sustainable development from space.”

Scott Soenen, CTO of Hydrosat added, “ABB has been a trusted partner, fully committed to advancing our mission of delivering daily, high-resolution thermal infrared data with global coverage. The ABB team’s expertise and the exceptional quality of the optical payload craftsmanship are critical to Hydrosat’s success in achieving this goal.”

