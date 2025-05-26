The Edmonton Oilers weren’t lacking in guys who made an impact on Sunday.

Zach Hyman had two goals and an assist, Connor McDavid also had a two-goal outing, and the Oilers took a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference final series with a 6-1 victory over the Dallas Stars.

Evan Bouchard, with a goal and an assist, and John Klingberg also scored for the Oilers, with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evander Kane each chipping in with three assists.

“You have to have dominant nights, you have to have nights where maybe your goalie is better than theirs,” McDavid said. “You have to find ways to win different games different ways and we did again tonight.”

Stuart Skinner was impressive once again in the Edmonton net, making 33 saves to improve to 4-4 in post-season play, his first victory in the playoffs that wasn’t a shutout.

“For him, to be able to battle back the way he has is just really impressive,” said Hyman. “I think a lot of people were counting him out and he came in and has been phenomenal and a big reason we’re up 2-1.”

Skinner, who struggled to start the post-season and was replaced by backup Calvin Pickard, only to be brought back in when Pickard was injured, admits he is pleased with how he has tackled the many challenges.

“I’m proud of myself for going through everything I’ve had to go through personally,” said Skinner, who has only allowed one goal in his last two outings. “It takes a lot of courage to keep on getting up. Especially as a goaltender. If you talk to any goalie, that’s just the game. You get hit down so many times and you’ve got to keep on getting up.”

The Oilers have won two straight since their third-period collapse in Game 1 in Dallas.

Jason Robertson replied for the Stars, who are hoping to avoid being knocked out in the third round by the Oilers for a second consecutive season.

The Stars were without forward Roope Hintz, who was tied for second in team scoring entering the game. Hintz had to be helped off the ice late in the third period of Game 2 after he was slashed on the top of the left foot by Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse.

“Tonight, we’re without our No. 1 centre, we’re on the road here in a tough environment. I thought we played a really good hockey game for a good stretch of that game,” said Stars head coach Pete DeBoer.

“So, there’s nothing to get emotional or upset about, I think you have to be realistic with your group. I liked our compete tonight, I liked a lot of parts of our game and we’ve got to build on that and hopefully get Roope Hintz back and get back in this series.

“We don’t have to win three games in this building, we’ve just got to win one and win our home games.”

Jake Oettinger stopped 18 shots in Dallas’ net, falling to 5-10 in his career in West final contests.

Edmonton started the scoring with six minutes remaining in the opening period as a Bouchard bomb from the point made its way through traffic for his sixth of the playoffs.

The Oilers then made it 2-0 just 36 seconds later on a 3-on-1 opportunity as Nugent-Hopkins made a return pass to McDavid, who snuck his fourth of the post-season past Oettinger.

Nugent-Hopkins now has multi-point efforts in every game of the series.

Dallas has been outscored 9-0 in the first period on the road in this year’s playoffs.

The Stars were the stronger team in the second period and were finally rewarded with 4:25 remaining in the middle frame. Lian Bichsel’s shot hit Robertson and caromed past Skinner for his first of the playoffs.

Edmonton restored its two-goal lead with 19 seconds left in the second as McDavid picked the top corner to score his second of the game.

Dallas outshot Edmonton 21-8 in the second.

The Oilers went up 4-1 just 3:25 into the third after the Stars came close on a couple of scrambly plays in front of the Edmonton net. Nugent-Hopkins sent a long stretch pass to Hyman for a breakaway and he rifled in his fourth.

Edmonton scored yet again with eight minutes to play as Kane chipped a pass over a defender to Hyman and he deflected home his second of the game.

The Oilers added a power-play goal on Klingberg’s first with 2:20 to play.

NOTES

Oilers’ forward Connor Brown suffered an injury in the second period and did not return.

UP NEXT

Game 4 takes place on Tuesday in Edmonton.