Japan recorded the highest ever temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, beating the previous high of 41.1 C marked in 2018 and 2020. Authorities are strongly urging people to take precautions to avoid risks of heatstroke.

The mercury hit the above-human temperature of 41.2 C in the city of Tanba, Hyogo Prefecture, at 14:39, while two cities — Fukuchiyama in Kyoto and Nishiwaki in Hyogo — also recorded extremely high temperatures of 40.6 C and 40 C, respectively.

Wednesday marked the first day this year that temperatures topping 40 C were recorded, according to NHK. Last year, the city of Mino, Gifu Prefecture, hit that mark on Aug. 16.

As human-induced climate change drives extreme heat across Japan, the number of people taken to hospitals over heat-related illnesses had surged to 10,804 in the week through Sunday, a huge jump from 5,309 recorded the week before, according to the Fire Management Agency. By prefecture, Tokyo topped the list of such people, at 1,099, followed by Saitama’s 750 and Hokkaido’s 690.

In Hokkaido, where many people are not acclimated to heat , the number was a significant increase from 247 recorded in the same week last year.

The agency is urging people to use air conditioners and cooling fans properly and take fluids frequently.