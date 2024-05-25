Greetings, Xbox community! I’m Joe Henson, Creative Gameplay and Marketing Director at Digital Cybercherries. Today marks a thrilling milestone: the launch of Hypercharge: Unboxed on Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Our tiny team has poured heart and soul into creating this game, and we’re ecstatic to finally share it with you!

Xbox enthusiasts are in for a treat with Hypercharge: Unboxed—a game where family-friendly fun meets exhilarating first and third-person action. Our game transports players into the world of sentient action figures, tasked with defending the Hypercore against a battalion of rogue toys.

Hypercharge: Unboxed combines the nostalgia of action figures with the excitement of modern gaming. Whether you’re teaming up for the online cooperative story campaign, engaging in local split-screen play, or playing offline with player bots, there’s something here for everyone. Our player versus player offerings are equally robust, with modes like Capture the Battery, Infection, and King of The Hill, designed to test your skills against other players.

In Hypercharge: Unboxed, you don’t just play as a toy—you become one. From the moment you break out of your packaging, the game is a playground of imagination. Build defenses, gather resources, and discover hidden treasures across expansive, interactive environments.

Our design philosophy centres on simplicity and fun, reminiscent of classic shooters but without overcomplicated gameplay mechanics. Players will feel the nostalgia of their childhood toys, with the added twist of strategic combat and exploration.

Additionally, it includes several accessibility features, such as customized volume controls, adjustable difficulty, pause functionality, adjustable input sensitivity, no quick time events, adjustable text size, and steady camera.

1-4 player online/local cooperative play.

Full split-screen support, including online/local.

Single player/offline play with player bots.

Difficulty scales based on the number of players.

Wave-based shooter with a story campaign.

Classic player-versus-player game modes (up to eight players).

First and third-person camera perspectives.

Cross-platform support.

Optimized for Xbox Series X|S.

Xbox achievements.

60 fps+.

Join Our Community

We’re eager to connect with you and hear your thoughts on Hypercharge: Unboxed. Join our community on Discord: to share feedback, get updates, and engage with other fans. Hypercharge: Unboxed is available for wishlist or pre-order now. The list price is $29.99, and pre-orders receive a 10% discount. Get in on the action today.