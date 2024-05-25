Greetings, Xbox community! I’m Joe Henson, Creative Gameplay and Marketing Director at Digital Cybercherries. Today marks a thrilling milestone: the launch of Hypercharge: Unboxed on Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Our tiny team has poured heart and soul into creating this game, and we’re ecstatic to finally share it with you!
Xbox enthusiasts are in for a treat with Hypercharge: Unboxed—a game where family-friendly fun meets exhilarating first and third-person action. Our game transports players into the world of sentient action figures, tasked with defending the Hypercore against a battalion of rogue toys.
Introducing Hypercharge: Unboxed
Hypercharge: Unboxed combines the nostalgia of action figures with the excitement of modern gaming. Whether you’re teaming up for the online cooperative story campaign, engaging in local split-screen play, or playing offline with player bots, there’s something here for everyone. Our player versus player offerings are equally robust, with modes like Capture the Battery, Infection, and King of The Hill, designed to test your skills against other players.
In Hypercharge: Unboxed, you don’t just play as a toy—you become one. From the moment you break out of your packaging, the game is a playground of imagination. Build defenses, gather resources, and discover hidden treasures across expansive, interactive environments.
Our design philosophy centres on simplicity and fun, reminiscent of classic shooters but without overcomplicated gameplay mechanics. Players will feel the nostalgia of their childhood toys, with the added twist of strategic combat and exploration.
Additionally, it includes several accessibility features, such as customized volume controls, adjustable difficulty, pause functionality, adjustable input sensitivity, no quick time events, adjustable text size, and steady camera.
Key game features include:
- 1-4 player online/local cooperative play.
- Full split-screen support, including online/local.
- Single player/offline play with player bots.
- Difficulty scales based on the number of players.
- Wave-based shooter with a story campaign.
- Classic player-versus-player game modes (up to eight players).
- First and third-person camera perspectives.
- Cross-platform support.
- Optimized for Xbox Series X|S.
- Xbox achievements.
- 60 fps+.
Join Our Community
We’re eager to connect with you and hear your thoughts on Hypercharge: Unboxed. Join our community on Discord: to share feedback, get updates, and engage with other fans. Hypercharge: Unboxed is available for wishlist or pre-order now. The list price is $29.99, and pre-orders receive a 10% discount. Get in on the action today.
HYPERCHARGE Unboxed
$29.99
$26.99
HELP SGT. MAX AMMO TO DEFEAT MAJOR EVIL AND SAVE THE HYPERCORE!
There was once an ancient line of action figures, who created a magical power source that would allow humans to keep their favourite childhood memories of their toys. This ancient power source is known as the Hypercore.
Inside the Hypercore are the beloved memories of our favorite toys. If Major Evil destroys it, these memories will disappear forever. Defend it with everything you’ve got, or see our cherished toys turn into lost treasures of the past!
Hypercharge is a first and third-person shooter action figure game you’ve always dreamed of! Grab your friends, complete objectives, defend the Hypercore against waves of weaponized toys, and defeat Major Evil together in the story campaign!
PLAY CO-OP WITH YOUR FRIENDS
Work together as a team to defend the Hypercore. Grab a friend, break out of your toy packaging, and get ready to fight waves of classic toys. Prepare for each wave by searching for weapons, resources, and even hidden secrets.
OFFLINE PLAY FOR SOLO PLAYERS
Not everybody likes to play online. Hypercharge supports Offline, Split-Screen and Local play. You can progress and unlock everything in-game while playing solo.
PLAYER BOTS
Don’t have a team to play with? Don’t worry, we’ve got you solo players covered. Player bots listen to your commands, collect resources, and even help to build defences.
UNLOCK ACTION FIGURES
In Hypercharge, hundreds of unlocks are available, all of which can be earned directly in-game without any microtransactions.
PLAYER VERSUS PLAYER MODES
Go head-to-head against other action figures as you fight to become top of the scoreboard! Classic PvP modes include Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, Capture the Battery, Infection, and King of the Hill.
