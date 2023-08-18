The plant in Montgomery began assembling the Santa Fe in 2006. This will be its first full redesign since 2018.

The 2024 Santa Fe will feature a bolder exterior design, enlarged tailgate and cabin, a more refined interior with sustainable materials, and a variety of high-tech features including a 12.3-inch panoramic curved display.

When assembly begins this year, the updated Santa Fe will join the Hyundai Tucson and Santa Cruz and both the electrified and gasoline versions of the Genesis GV70 luxury crossover at the plant.