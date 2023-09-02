Hyundai Motor America reported 65,046 vehicle sales in the United States in August, which is one percent more than a year ago. The year-to-date result amounted to 526,186 units (up 12 percent year-over-year).

Meanwhile, sales of Hyundai’s E-GMP-base all-electric car – Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 – continue to quickly increase.

In August, the company sold 5,235 Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 in the US, which is about a 245 percent increase year-over-year and 8.0 percent of the total volume. This result is very impressive and second only to an even better July.

On top of that comes sales of Hyundai Kona Electric (for which numbers are not available because it’s counted together with the ICE Kona) and a few plug-in hybrid models. The South Korean manufacturer said only that Kona Electric was up 653 percent year-over-year, Santa Fe PHEV was up by 55 percent and the Tucson PHEV was up by 150 percent.

It seems that everything rechargeable is growing for Hyundai. The Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 both set their second-highest monthly results ever – respectively 3,572 and 1,663.

Hyundai BEV sales last month:

So far this year, more than 28,000 Hyundai Ioniq 5/Ioniq 6 were sold in the US (up 63 percent year-over-year).

Hyundai BEV sales YTD in 2023:

Hyundai Ioniq 5: 21,348 (up 24% year-over-year)

Hyundai Ioniq 6: 6,653 (new)

Hyundai Kona Electric: N/A

Total Ioniq family: 28,001 (up 63% year-over-year) and 5.3% share

For reference, during the 12 months of 2022, the total sales of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 amounted to 22,982, which represented about 3.2 percent of the total volume.

Unfortunately, the official stats do not include the sales results of other all-electric or plug-in hybrid models, as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrids.

The hydrogen fuel cell model – Hyundai Nexo – noted 18 units last month (the same number as a year ago). So far this year, 157 have been delivered, which is 51 percent less than a year ago.