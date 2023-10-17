Lower-priced electric cars are on the way. Hyundai is slashing EV lease prices on the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6, offering some of the cheapest rates since launching.

Hyundai looks to keep the momentum rolling as the EV price war intensifies. According to a new bulletin sent to dealers recently (via CarsDirect), Hyundai is making it cheaper to lease an EV.

The automaker cut IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 EV lease prices by $50 a month. Lease deals now start at around $229 per month, the lowest we’ve seen so far.

According to Hyundai’s website, the 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 SE standard range can be leased for as low as $229 per month with $5,006 due at signing. (This includes a $7,500 EV lease bonus.) The IONIQ 6 SE is available for $299 per month, with $4,999 due.

At $229 per month, the IONIQ 6 is even cheaper to lease monthly than the Hyundai Kona Electric at $269 (with $3,999 due at signing).

The 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 SE is available for $299 per month with $5,159 down. Meanwhile, you can score the IONIQ 5 SEL for $414 a month with $5,005 at signing.

2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai cuts EV lease prices days after Tesla

Hyundai cutting EV prices comes days after Tesla slashed lease prices of its own. Tesla cut lease prices on the Model 3 by up to $100 a month to $329 with $5,524 down.

The price cuts made Tesla’s Model 3 cheaper than the IONIQ 6 by $6 per month. Hyundai made sure to undercut the electric sedan to lure buyers.

In fact, the IONIQ 6 is now cheaper to lease per month than the Toyota Corolla Hybrid ($458) and Hyundai Elantra Hybrid ($458), according to the report.

2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai EVs also include better buying incentives, including a $7,500 rebate on SE and SEL trims. The Limited trim now includes a $2,500 rebate for the first time.

Hyundai’s electric vehicles have been gaining momentum in the US all year. The automaker set a September record with EV sales soaring 203%. Hyundai sold a record 11,665 IONIQ 5 electric SUVs in Q3, up 142% YOY.

The automaker is offering a new promo to purchase or lease a 2023 IONIQ 5 or IONIQ 6. Hyundai is giving a free ChargePoint L2 Home Flex EV charger (valued at $549 MSRP) and a $600 installation credit until the end of October.

Are you ready to take advantage of Hyundai’s lowest lease price offers yet? You can use our links below to find a great deal on Hyundai’s EVs at a nearby dealer.