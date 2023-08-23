The larger three-row electric SUVs are rolling out. Hyundai’s upcoming IONIQ 7 was spotted and compared to the Kia EV9 ahead of its official debut.

Since 2020, Hyundai has been vowing to release the three-row IONIQ 7 to sit alongside its first dedicated EV, the IONIQ 5 and the IONIQ 6 electric sedan.

The South Korean automaker presented the IONIQ 7 (SEVEN) concept for the first time at Automobility LA, revealing a futuristic-looking, sleek, all-electric large SUV.

Hyundai says the SEVEN “goes way beyond the idea of just transporting you.” Instead, it features an open “premium lounge” interior that gives users more freedom than ever. The wheelbase has been pushed out as much as possible at a class-leading 3.2 meters.

In addition, the concept included a Vision Roof Display with a panoramic OLED screen that adjusts to passenger preference and even a mini fridge.

The IONIQ 7 is based on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform, the same used to power the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6.

To optimize efficiency, the EV breaks the typical SUV mold with an “Aerodynamically Pure Form” featuring a low leading edge of the hood, single curvature streamlined roof, and extended wheelbase.

Hyundai IONIQ 7 three-row electric SUV spotted

Ahead of its debut next year, Hyundai’s IONIQ 7 was spotted and posted on social media (via The Korean Car Blog) Wednesday.

Hyundai IONIQ 7 spotted (Source: Jung Young Teak / The Korean Car Blog)

The video shows the IONIQ 7 mostly disguised, but you can still see the basic proportions and several prominent features.

One of the first noticeable features is the slim upper LED lights with unique lower ones (similar to the EV9’s Star Map with two light strips), active grille (which automatically opens when heated), and front center sensor.

According to the reporter who spotted the Hyundai IONIQ 7, the wheels are the same size as the EV9, while the suspension and body design are nearly identical.

However, the A-pillar is noticeably lower. You can see the differences when you look at the vehicles in a head-to-head comparison.

The IONIQ 7 appears to be slightly larger than the EV9, as the reporter notes it’s “very full” up front. Meanwhile, the Hyundai electric SUV’s A-pillar features a more sloped angle, making it slightly less boxy than the EV9.

A big difference is in the rear. You can see the IONIQ 7’s massive size as it overbears the EV9 as it’s parked side to side.

While the EV9’s top is mostly flat, the IONIQ 7’s hood peaks at the second row. Although it’s a test car, you can see Hyundai’s rear headlights connected all the way around like the concept.

Inside, the longer wheelbase allows the additional third-row seating. Although many extra features have been cut by comparison to the concept version (as expected), it still features a minimalist feel. The design handle, navigation, and instrument panel are nearly identical to the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6, but it includes a unique digital cluster.

Although the EV9 and IONIQ 7 are based on the same platform and look similar, the reporter notes there are differences.

The IONIQ 7 is expected to be officially unveiled next year. Hyundai initially aimed for late 2024, but reports suggest the automaker is working to speed up the time, which could be in the first half of the year.

According to reports, the electric SUV is expected to pack a bigger battery thanks to the extended wheelbase, enabling up to nearly 400 miles of range (640 km).