Twenty-five years ago, Canada rallied behind a TV commercial character named Joe, or as many came to know and love him, Molson’s “I am Canadian” guy.

In 2025, he’s back with a new video that taps into the nostalgia of the original as a renewed sense of patriotism sweeps the nation.

Joe, played by Canadian actor Jeff Douglas, was the fictional star of Molson’s iconic beer ad back in 2000, which was released just ahead of the NHL playoffs that year. In it, Douglas plays a humble Canuck who introduces quintessential elements of Canadian sensibility to the viewer.

In a new, independently-made video posted on YouTube, Douglas reprises Joe’s patriotism, this time opening with a cheeky remark pointed at U.S. President Donald Trump, suggesting that he shouldn’t mistake Canadians’ kindness for weakness, and joking that the president could do with a cup of Tim Hortons coffee.

“Hey, I know it’s in our nature to cut a guy some slack, give him the benefit of the doubt, like maybe he was confused or just joking or just maybe really needed a Double Double,” he (Douglas) says, as an image of a coffee cup with the abbreviation “POTUS” (President of the United States) written on it briefly pops up on screen.

In the remaining one-and-a-half minutes, he goes on to criticize the Trump administration’s pursuit of Canadian sovereignty, in turn instilling a burgeoning sense of national pride with comments like, “they mistake our modesty for meekness,” and “our nation for another star on their flag.”

In typical Joe-like fashion, Douglas’s confidence builds as his speech progresses, and subtle jabs make way for witty, outright mockery followed by bold declarations of Canadian pride.

“They mistake…our love of a hot cheesy poutine, with their love of a hot cheesy Putin,” Douglas says.

“Are we perfect? No, but we are not the 51st state,” he continues, referring to Trump’s habit of calling Canada the “51st state” since assuming office, which has not been taken to kindly by Canadians.

When Canada beat team USA on Feb. 15 in the 4 Nations Face-Off, many took the opportunity to to respond to Trump’s remarks.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared a staunch message of solidarity shortly after Canada clinched the 3-2 overtime victory.

“You can’t take our country and you can’t take our game,” he wrote.

On Tuesday, in a speech following the implementation of Trump’s tariffs, Trudeau addressed the president directly, calling the policy “dumb.”

‘Very dumb thing to do’: Trudeau criticizes Trump as U.S. tariffs come into effect



He also acknowledged the booing of the American national anthem during sporting events between American and Canadian teams in recent months.

