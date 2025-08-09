Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Most entrepreneurs are still using AI like a basic assistant — plugging in prompts and hoping something sticks. But that’s not how today’s top creators are getting 50K views in 48 hours.

This video reveals how I used OpenAI’s brand-new ChatGPT Agent — a tool most entrepreneurs don’t even know exists — not for keyword research or guesswork, but to predict what to post next using real-time signals from Reddit, YouTube, and Substack.

The result? A viral video, top 2 media ranking, and a strategy you can replicate today.

What you’ll discover:

The viral forecasting prompt I now run every Monday, so I never have to guess what to post again

How to reverse-engineer your competitor’s entire funnel (without clicking their ads or hiring a consultant)

The traffic play that helped me rank in Google’s AI-generated results in record time

The secret to building a content calendar in 10 minutes flat — with emotional hooks and scroll-stopping titles that actually work

This isn’t just another AI hack. It’s a total shift in how smart solopreneurs are using ChatGPT’s new autonomous Agent to predict, build, and scale faster than most teams.

If you’re ready to build smarter, grow faster, and dominate your niche before everyone else catches on, this is the video to watch.

