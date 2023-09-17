



A teenager became an overnight millionaire when £8.9m was mistakenly paid into his account. Dane Gillespie, 18, had cashed an £8,900 cheque from his grandmother into his Nationwide account. But instead the teen woke to find he was a multi millionaire – at least for a few hours before the error was corrected. His mum Caroline, from Belfast, was shocked when she was sent a screenshot of the balance on Wednesday morning (September 13) reports The Mirror. She said: “We couldn’t believe it.

“My son thought he was a millionaire for a few hours. “It’s as well he told us and didn’t go and blow it all.” His mum said that Dane was “gonna order a Porsche” before she warned him the money wasn’t theirs and they needed to get the error corrected. And the Belfast Met student’s millionaire bank balance only lasted a few hours before the bank – at Donegall Place – issued a correction. His mum added that he’d “thought all his birthdays came at once”. Express.co.uk has approached Nationwide for a comment.