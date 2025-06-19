I have always loved the outdoors. Whether I’m hiking in the backwoods of the Sierra Nevadas or the White Mountains, or enjoying a leisurely stroll along Boston’s Golden Necklace, which is just a few paces from my home — if ever I need to recharge my soul, I know I can always count on the outdoors. I firmly believe that we should leave the environment in a state to be cared for and enjoyed by generations to come. Environment Massachusetts has been fighting hard to protect and improve our land and water. Their staff continues to move me with their dedication to preserve our natural resources, their commitment to addressing the world where it is, and their enthusiasm for communicating their work to the public and their supporters.