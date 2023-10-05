COPS have issued an urgent warning to drivers after one lost £4,000 when they bought a car off Facebook Marketplace.

Warwickshire Police’s Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) this week seized a Fiat 500 that had been stolen in Birmingham on September 1 before being sold on the social media app.

1 Cops seized this car that was bought on Facebook Marketplace Credit: Facebook @OPU Warwickshire

It meant its new owner was left £4,000 out of pocket after buying the stolen car.

The OPU explained: “Another Facebook Market Place Special. This Fiat 500 was stolen from Edgbaston Birmingham on 1st Sept 2023.

“The vehicle was cloned and put up for sale on Facebook Market Place.

“We stopped the vehicle and once again had to tell the purchaser that they had purchased a cloned stolen vehicle and were now over £4000 out of pocket.

“We recovered the vehicle from the scene.

“If your going to buy a second hand car make sure you do all your checks and like we have said before if something doesn’t seem right walk away and contact the Police.”

