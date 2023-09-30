A riddle is circling the internet called ‘I bought a cow for $800’ and leaving everyone stumped. Read on to find out the answer.

It’s one of many puzzles taking over social media, like ‘Throw me off the highest building’ and ‘What is greater than God?’. There’s something about riddles that never fails to entertain – or leave you really frustrated if you can’t work out the answer. The latest one is a maths problem…

Getty

Riddle: I bought a cow for $800

The popular ‘I bought a cow for $800’ riddle goes like this…

I bought a cow for $800.

I sold it for $1000.

I bought it again for $1100.

I sold it again for $1300.

How much did I earn?

It might help to write down your working out on a piece of paper for this one! Go through each step slowly and work it out using a maths equation.

You can find the answer below.

Riddle answer: I bought a cow for $800

The ‘I bought a cow for $800’ riddle answer is…

Did you get it right?

Here’s the working out…

Buy cow for $800 Sell cow for $1000 You are now +$200 Buy cow back for $1100 You are now -$900 Sell cow again for $1300 Total profit $400

Close up brain icon on computer screen. (Getty)

Another cow riddle to try

If you liked that one, have a go at the tricky ’30 cows 28 chickens’ riddle next which is also about a cow.

It goes like this…

Read the statement out loud a few more times… slowly. It’s not as difficult as it first seems! This one’s a simple play on words.

You can find the answer here.