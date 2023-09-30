A riddle is circling the internet called ‘I bought a cow for $800’ and leaving everyone stumped. Read on to find out the answer.
It’s one of many puzzles taking over social media, like ‘Throw me off the highest building’ and ‘What is greater than God?’. There’s something about riddles that never fails to entertain – or leave you really frustrated if you can’t work out the answer. The latest one is a maths problem…
Riddle: I bought a cow for $800
The popular ‘I bought a cow for $800’ riddle goes like this…
I bought a cow for $800.
I sold it for $1000.
I bought it again for $1100.
I sold it again for $1300.
How much did I earn?
It might help to write down your working out on a piece of paper for this one! Go through each step slowly and work it out using a maths equation.
You can find the answer below.
Riddle answer: I bought a cow for $800
The ‘I bought a cow for $800’ riddle answer is…
Did you get it right?
Here’s the working out…
- Buy cow for $800
- Sell cow for $1000
- You are now +$200
- Buy cow back for $1100
- You are now -$900
- Sell cow again for $1300
- Total profit $400
Another cow riddle to try
If you liked that one, have a go at the tricky ’30 cows 28 chickens’ riddle next which is also about a cow.
It goes like this…
- There are 30 cows in a field, and 28 chickens. How many didn’t?
Read the statement out loud a few more times… slowly. It’s not as difficult as it first seems! This one’s a simple play on words.
You can find the answer here.