A WOMAN was left in shock after discovering the “dog” she bought grew up to be a completely different beast.

Ms Wang paid £140 for what she thought was a Japanese Spitz, and said she should’ve noticed the several warning signs.

2 A woman paid £140 for a ‘dog’ but it grew up to be a completely different beast Credit: Shanxi TV

2 It turned out that Ms Wang’s ‘puppy’ was a white-coated fox Credit: Shanxi TV

The woman started to become suspicious when her “puppy” stopped eating dog food at three months old.

Ms Wang told Chinese media she also fed the “pooch” fruit and chicken breasts to no avail.

She then noticed her pet never barked and its fur got thicker and tail longer than that of a normal dog.

Turns out Ms Wang had bought a fox cub instead, Chinese media reported.

Sun Letian, expert in animal epidemic prevention at Taiyuan Zoo, confirmed Ms Wang’s pet is a fox after she brought her pet in for advice.

“Based on the size, it is a domesticated fox,” he said.

“It carries a smell in their body and the smell can get stronger as it grows older.”

The white-coated fox, currently measuring 12 inches, is expected to grow bigger, the animal expert revealed.

Ms Wang, from Jinzhong in China’s Shanxi province, told Shanxi Network Television she bought the “puppy” from a pet shop in July last year.

“The fur got thicker when it reached three months old. Its face became pointy and its tail grew longer than that of a normal dog,” she said.

She added that before learning the truth, she had heard from people at her local park that the animal she was walking was not a dog but a fox.

“Other pet dogs seemed to be scared by my pet so I walked it with a leash,” she explained.

Ms Wang said she opted to give her pet to the zoo so it can receive a more suitable diet and “better living environment”, it was reported.

The fox will placed in quarantine for a month before it is placed in an enclosure, subject to approval.

“If you miss it, come by and have a visit,” the animal expert told Ms Wang.

The Chinese pet owner was not the only one to accidentally get a fox.

A man was stunned to discover as the animal grew it became less canine like and began to develop a bushy tail and pointed ears.

It soon became clear that what was sold to the man as a puppy was in fact a bright orange and mischievous-looking fox cub.

The video of the cub – posted on Tiktok – was captioned “My funny looking dog” and showed the baby fox playing with the man’s finger.