A Reddit story titled ‘I cancelled my brother’s wedding over a joke his fiance made’ has taken over social media with the incident getting more shocking as the events unfold.

Amid this, people on TikTok came across a story titled 'I cancelled my brother's wedding over a joke his fiance made' and many are convinced that the user did the right thing.

‘I cancelled my brother’s wedding over a joke his fiance made’ story explored

The anonymous user starts the story by letting people know that her brother met his fiance, Ella at a party three years ago and now they planned to live happily ever after. While it might sound like a fairytale, things did not go that way. The user notes that she and Ella were never in a good relationship as she often made fun of her makeup, make commented about her weight, had problems with her dog, or made remarks about the scars on her arm.

Nonetheless, the user tried to maintain peace between them as her brother seemed really in love. Things started to get worse when her brother proposed and Ella asked if she could be the maid of honor. As part of her duty, Ella expected that the sister did everything, right from booking the venue to paying for other arrangements. Things got complicated when the user had to put their own credit card for these payments.

While the Reddit user did oblige with all the requests, when the time came to talk about the money, Ella did not seem too happy. Instead, she asked the user what would they want the money for as their pet dog was dead. Following this incident, the Reddit user goes on to cancel all the bookings and stops picking up the calls of their sibling. While the mother thought she did the right thing it does not come as a surprise that Ella disagreed.

Users react to the story

People were quick to come forward and support the user. One person wrote: “All I care about is that you got your money back, cause girl.” Another added: “Handled that way better than I would have.”

“I don’t understand people if you want your wedding a certain way, wait and save up so you can have it. What’s the rush and unnecessary drama?” said one more user. “Her brother needs to wake up and smell the roses…. But not wedding roses with Ella,” said one more.

“Absolutely not! It is not the maid of honor’s responsibility to plan the wedding let alone pay for everything,” said one more. “

She tried to rob OP, was cruel, & has never treated her nicely. Why’d she stay quiet this long? Should be trying to save the brother from a mistake,” thought another.

There are several other stories like this

