DEAR DEIDRE: I’VE discovered that my wife has been having an affair with her late best friend’s widower.

Worse, I’m pretty sure it started before the woman actually died.

I feel utterly betrayed. I’m 49 and my wife is 48. Her best friend died last year aged 49, and her widower is 50.

My wife and I were close friends with them both. We used to do things as couples — dinner parties, theatre trips and even holidays.

When her friend was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer, my wife was distraught.

She spent all her spare time at her best mate’s house, helping to care for her and cooking meals.

Table of Contents Toggle Get in touch with the Dear Deidre team

READ MORE FROM DEAR DEIDRE Get in touch with the Dear Deidre team Every problem gets a personal reply from one of our trained counsellors. Fill out and submit our easy-to-use and confidential form and the Dear Deidre team will get back to you. You can also send a private message on the DearDeidreOfficial Facebook page.

I didn’t mind because I thought she was being a good person.

Just before she died, my wife’s best mate asked her to take care of her husband and make sure he was OK.

I’m sure she didn’t mean for them to have a relationship, but that’s what happened.

And from messages I’ve seen, I’m certain they were having sex while she was dying too.

After her friend died, my wife went to see her friend’s widower several nights a week.

Occasionally, she spent the night there because he was “too upset to be left alone”.

I only found out they were cheating when I saw incriminating messages on her phone and confronted her.

She ended the affair and begged for forgiveness — she said she was caught up in her grief and not thinking straight.

But she hasn’t just been unfaithful to me, she’s also betrayed the memory of her friend.

She wants us to try again. I’m not sure I can trust her.

READ MORE FROM DEAR DEIDRE

DEIDRE SAYS: Grief can make people behave in irrational ways. Wanting sex as a way of dealing with death is common.

Perhaps your wife also felt only her friend’s widower could understand her loss.

None of these facts excuse her behaviour, but they may help to explain it.

Only you can decide if you want to forgive her. But if you love her, it is possible to rebuild trust.

And given the unique circumstances here, you have no reason to think she’d cheat again.

See my support pack, Cheating, Can You Get Over It? for guidance.

Your wife would benefit from grief counselling so she can talk through her feelings with someone who understands. Give her my Bereavement support pack.