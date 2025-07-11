Amazon Prime Day is finishing! There are still plenty of deals to be had on Amazon but this anti-Prime Day deal from Walmart takes the cake. They are offering a huge $1000 off the listed price and almost $600 cheaper than Amazon.

The Sony A7R V is on sale for $3200 at Walmart.

The Sony A7R V is our best for autofocus in our best cameras guide thanks to its AI-powered subject recognition that can attain sharp detail even during tricky shoots. It has a 61MP full-frame sensor, eight stops of in-body image stabilization (IBIS) and 8K video capability. For more deals on cameras, skywatching gear and technology, check out our Amazon Prime Day hub.



You may like



Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) (Image credit: Kimberley Lane)

In our Sony A7R V review, we praised the exceptional resolution, advanced autofocus, and robust build quality of this camera. It also frequents our guides to the best cameras and the best mirrorless cameras due to its high-end features such as AI-powered autofocus, 61MP full-frame sensor and 8K video capabilities.

This model has a listed price on Amazon of $4200 and is reduced to a meager $3798. This anti-Prime Day deal from Walmart blows that saving out of the water with a total saving of $1000. This Walmart deal is hard to believe, especially on Prime Day but here it is.

The Sony A7R V for only $3200 at Walmart.

The Sony A7R V is a powerhouse and it features Sony’s latest-generation BIONZ XR image processing engine, which provides phenomenal speed and image quality. We picked it as best for autofocus in our best cameras guide due to its advanced AI-processing unit which drives improved recognition for sharp focus on a range of subjects. This camera is ideal for a pro photographer who shoots a wide range of different styles due to versatile features like the impressive autofocus, 8-stop in-body image stabilization and multi-angle LCD screen. It also has robust weather sealing so you don’t have to worry about shooting in challenging conditions.

Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!

Key features: 61MP full-frame sensor, dual BIONZ XR processor, AI tracking, 693-point autofocus, 8-stop in-body image stabilization, multi-angle LCD Monitor, 8K video capability, dual memory card slots (1xCFexpress, 1xSD), wireless and Bluetooth connectivity.

Product launched: December 2022

Price history: The Sony A7R V typically retails around $4200 on Amazon but has dropped to $3798 for Amazon Prime Day. This Walmart deal brings the price to $3200, with $1000 off the Amazon listed price.

Price comparison: Walmart: $3200 | Amazon: $3798 | BHPhotoVideo: $3798

Reviews consensus: In our full Sony A7R V review we highlight its incredible 61MP resolution, advanced AI autofocus and versatile LCD screen, making it a top choice for professional photographers and astrophotographers.

Space.com: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | LiveScience: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: best cameras, best mirrorless cameras, best Sony cameras, best cameras for low light

✅ Buy it if: You’re a serious photographer looking for a powerful camera capable of outstanding high-resolution stills with super-powered autofocus.

❌ Don’t buy it if: You only shoot astro. The higher resolution can generate more noise at higher ISOs, better models for this medium can be found in our guide to the best cameras for astrophotography.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.