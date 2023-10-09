A FASHION influencer has revealed the major damage she did on a trip to Aerie.

She explained that she couldn’t help herself — a green sweater she picked up was simply to die for.

Julia (@julia.elisaaa) shared the fall haul with over 47,000 TikTok followers.

“Aerie is literally my favorite place to shop in the fall so I did some major damage,” she said.

First up was a blue and brown striped flannel, $60, as well as a brown activewear set.

The influenced picked up the same long-sleeve activewear set in a cropped T-shirt, $28, and leggings, $39, in a deep forest-green.

To stay warm as the temperature drops, she picked up a white-striped green sweater, $42: “It’s so soft, this is just fall in a sweater,” she said.

For cover-ups, she showed off her new grey fleece shirt, $46, already imagining herself wearing it with jeans.

Julia also picked up additional basics, including a striped long-sleeve tee in brown and green, $45, a Henley in orange, $50, and a mockneck sweater in white, $28.

Last but not least, she raved about the oversized sweatshirts, $39, she looks forward to in the season.

“The Aerie sweatshirts are to die for, they’re my favorite sweatshirts ever, I live in them during the fall,” she said.

People agreed that the chain was the place to shop for fall: “Aerie is my Roman Empire,” joked one commenter.

“That green set is soooo cute! I have to get it!” said another.

Others were less enthusiastic to see the haul: “Thanks… now I’ll go spend $500,” joked a third.

