A WOMAN said that she does not need to shop at H&M or Zara Home any more due to huge homeware sales at Sainsbury’s.

The shopping expert said she was impressed by the number of great dupes at the popular supermarket.

3 The shopper said she was impressed with the dupes Credit: Tiktok/@fighomes

3 She said the pricing was below the market average Credit: Tiktok/@fighomes

3 One of the large mirrors which impressed her Credit: Tiktok/@fighomes

The woman said that she was not at H&M or Zara Home but was at Sainsbury’s.

She singled out an attractive decorative chain and a selection of large scale mirrors.

The shopper said many of the items were cheaper than the market average, and that the range of items completely “caught here off guard.”

She said: “I literally just came in for avocados.”

In a TikTok video the shopper made it clear that the she did not normally associate the popular supermarket famous for groceries with such a broad selection of home shopping items.

She found a £10 dupe of a £69 glass ornament – along with a £20 item that looks exactly like a £45 designer vase.

It comes as Sainsbury’s homeware items are discounted for Boxing day – with £100s in savings up for grabs.

One Sainsbury’s user took to the popular Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK to post a picture of her shopping car that was filled with the winter essential.

Seeing the stunning deal, members were left surprised who flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts.

One such member said: “Is this some kind of a joke?”

Another wrote: “Now that is an amazing buy.”

It comes after money-savers went wild after the supermarket giant slashed the price of its own brand of chopped tomatoes.

A bargain hunter took to TikTok to share the incredible find to thousands of fellow shoppers.

The content creator said: “Chopped tomatoes for only 20p! I bought seven for £1.40. Stock up.”

A tub of Sainsbury’s own brand chopped tomatoes with basil and oregano normally costs 60p.

But with the offer savvy customers can snap them up for only 20p.

The price comes nearly twice as cheap as supermarket competitor Aldi.

The bargain giant is selling a can of chopped tomatoes in juice for 35p – and a 500g tub of tomato paste for 55p.