Building a strong, reliable team is the backbone of any successful business. It’s not just about getting the day-to-day tasks done — it’s about creating a workplace culture that inspires, empowers and aligns with your broader vision of making an impact. A team like this doesn’t just support your company’s growth; it amplifies it. And when you start by assembling your dream team close to home, where your business was born, you’re laying the foundation for success from the ground up. This local foundation isn’t just strategic — it’s the key to creating a business that runs smoothly and has the power to evolve and make a difference.

However, as any business owner and entrepreneur knows, growth will happen — both for the business itself and the team needed to support the business. This is where it is extremely helpful to begin thinking about your business in a more global manner that reaches beyond the region where your business is based. As a business owner myself, part of my approach to team growth takes shape in the form of collaboration on a global scale. Global collaboration opens up so many new routes for a business, no matter the industry, especially when it comes to addressing problems and solutions that require maximum impact.

My extensive travels and humanitarian work have had a big influence on how I approach such global collaboration, from working with teams and vendors in other countries to venturing into global companies. Traveling, engaging in humanitarian work, and building connections internationally have all been key in helping me learn how to collaborate with people around the world, especially as the world around us continues to become more interconnected by the day.

Most recently, my team has undertaken a venture into Asia with a skincare line that’s centered around harnessing innovative ingredients that cater to the unique needs and preferences of the Asian market. The journey to finding the right collaborators has been extensive and has required us to prioritize finding partners who share our ethos of innovation, sustainability and ethical practices. We have also taken time to learn more about our potential collaborators’ cultural and workplace customs and their values.

Knowing how to collaborate with people around the world requires a few important skills in order to help foster and grow global connections for a business, from understanding details like workplace customs to getting to know the community itself.

Below, let’s discuss three key skills to lean into as you work to build a team overseas so you can collaborate globally.

Understand workplace customs

A 2022 paper from McKinsey Global Institute noted that despite recent global events, the world continues to grow ever more connected by the flow of data, ideas, goods, services and people. This interconnectedness works well in favor of many people, but it is not easily gained without effort. As you begin working with global team members, you’re going to find that there are cultural differences, both in the workplace and beyond. It’s important to keep in mind that not everyone has the same workplace customs as you, so we must learn people’s preferences and respect their boundaries.

Respecting people’s preferences and boundaries is essential for fostering a positive, inclusive environment. This involves valuing individual perspectives and needs and creating a space where everyone feels safe and accepted. By actively listening, seeking consent, and being mindful of comfort levels, we cultivate respect and empathy, strengthen relationships, and promote mutual understanding with all of our collaborators.

Remember, understanding and respecting cultural nuances can enhance collaboration and lead to more meaningful partnerships as you put together a global team.

Why actions speak louder than words

As we ventured into Asia with our latest expansion, we understood that success would hinge on more than just research and networking — it would be about building meaningful, long-term connections with industry leaders and partners. A critical element of that was understanding the cultural nuances of professional relationships. In particular, one simple yet powerful gesture stood out: showing up when you say you will.

Punctuality isn’t just a matter of time — it’s a matter of trust. When you honor your commitments and show up on time, you demonstrate reliability, respect and a commitment to the relationship. It’s a universal principle: actions speak louder than words. Especially in cross-cultural settings, being punctual helps avoid the negative perceptions that can arise from lateness, as research has shown. It’s a clear signal that you respect both the time and efforts of those you’re meeting with, a foundation on which lasting partnerships are built.

Whether you’re just starting to expand globally or you’re already well on your way, consistently showing up on time is a fundamental way to earn trust and credibility. It conveys not just professionalism, but integrity. It’s a simple yet essential part of building a global business that thrives on strong, reliable relationships.

The best part? Showing up thoughtfully doesn’t have to be complicated. Simply choose times that work for everyone, communicate clearly and honor your commitments. By doing so, you create an environment where everyone is aligned, projects stay on track and trust becomes the cornerstone of your success.

Get to know the community

As you begin building a global team, immersing yourself in the local communities where your collaborators live and work is essential. Demonstrating a genuine commitment to the places where your business and products will have an impact is not just important — it’s crucial. For instance, in our Asian skincare venture, we’re prioritizing products that not only deliver on efficacy but also embrace sustainability and ethical sourcing. This approach showcases our dedication to blending science with nature while respecting the environment, both locally and in the communities we work alongside.

However, understanding the community goes beyond aligning your business values with local needs. It’s about forging meaningful connections, gaining a deep understanding of the values and challenges unique to each community and weaving these insights into the foundation of your partnerships. This strengthens the relevance and impact of your offerings while building trust and mutual respect.

Start by supporting local causes, engaging with local entrepreneurs, and connecting with the community on a personal level. In the early stages, use tools like LinkedIn to network, discover causes and conduct virtual interviews until you can engage in person. This thoughtful approach will ensure your business is not just present, but truly integrated and valued in its new community.

Build a global team for the benefit of all

Building a global team is no small feat — it requires dedication, patience and adaptability, especially when you’re navigating time zones, cultural differences and diverse workstyles across continents. But the payoff is immense. As you collaborate on a global scale, you’ll unlock the potential to strive for excellence like never before, empowered by the shared values that drive your business and a team united in its mission.

To make a truly global impact, expanding your team overseas is essential. It pushes you beyond your comfort zone and exposes you to a rich blend of perspectives and backgrounds, making you, your business and your team stronger and more innovative. A global and diverse team, like mine, which spans 10 countries with 75 members, brings invaluable insights that drive success. It broadens your understanding of the world, fosters empathy, and connects you to the deeper purpose behind your work, enriching every aspect of what you do.