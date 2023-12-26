WHEN a wardrobe staple is that good, you simply need it in multiple colors.

One woman was so pleased with a “sexy girl sweater” she found from Old Navy that she said she was going to pick it up in 10 different colors.

3 Carly, a fashion influencer, raved about an Oldy Navy sweater she found for half off Credit: TikTok/carlyweinstein1

3 She called it the perfect “sexy girl sweater” for the colder months Credit: TikTok/carlyweinstein1

Carly (@carlyweinstein1) shared the shopping haul in a video with over 490,000 TikTok followers.

The influencer was obsessed with the cozy find, $35: “I found this sweater that’s the definition of sexy girl fall,” she said.

She explained that she visited Old Navy with her sister and mom and happened to stumble across the garments that were marked half off.

“We all got them in different colors… I’m actually shook at how cute this is, I feel like it’s perfect for Thanksgiving or date night,” she said.

Carly raved about the sweater’s quality and its cut: “This is what it looks like with low-waisted jeans,” she said.

The influencer said nothing could beat a simple, cute, and affordable basic piece: “I think I need this in ten different colors now,” she admitted.

“Literally on my way back to get it in black & red.”

People took to the comments to share their thoughts on the find.

Some who had the chance to try the sweater out for themselves couldn’t help but agree with everything she said.

“I just bought the same one in black and I’m OBSESSED, it’s so cute,” said one commenter.

Some praised the brand for stepping up their game as of late: “I knew this was Old Navy! LIVE LAUGH LOOOVE OLD NAVY!” said another.

A few couldn’t help but be influenced by her rave review: “Fine, I’ll place an Old Navy order haha,” joked one commenter.