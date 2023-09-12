A story posted to Reddit titled ‘I found my little brother who ran away from home 10 years ago’ has users arguing about parenthood, family and coping with missing loved ones.

A complex and deeply personal post uploaded to Reddit detailing a potential encounter with a long-lost younger brother has prompted hundreds of responses from impassioned users on the site. As with most stories about family life and relationships, Redditors were determined to argue their side of the case, as the anonymous internet stranger told a story that was labeled ‘traumatic’ by those in the comments section.

WARNING: Content of a disturbing nature ahead.

‘I found my little brother who ran away from home 10 years ago’ Reddit story is an emotional rollercoaster

In a post reuploaded to the r/BestofRedditorUpdates subreddit after having been removed from the r/relationship_advice page where it was first uploaded, the original poster (OP) reveals that she (26) believes she may be working alongside her estranged brother (21), though she does not know whether or not to approach him. The post does not state in which country the story takes place.

The OP explains that nine years ago, while she was at school and her parents were at work, her brother escaped from the family home – never to be seen again. She believes that her brother fled after being beaten by his mother, and she notes that his disappearance drove a wedge through her already strained family – resulting in her parents divorcing around a year later.

The Reddit user is working as a driver in a logistics company, and noticed recently that a new driver with the same name as her brother had joined the team. Having seen what he now looks like, she is fairly confident that the new driver is in fact her missing brother, though she is unsure about whether or not she should approach him, or if she should speak to her family before doing so.

The OP confronted her long lost brother

Thankfully, on July 14, the post (which contains distressing themes throughout), was updated – meaning we haven’t been left on a cliffhanger.

And, in even better news, the story had a pretty happy feeling. Having received the word from the Reddit community, the OP did decide to approach him, only to find that it was in fact her brother and that he had also clocked the connection before she approached him.

Photo Illustration by Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The pair caught up with one another and the OP assured her brother that she was not angry at him for leaving, though sadly the brother did confess that he’d had a rather rough time in life for the first few years of his disappearance, before a charity had found him a family to live with when he was 16.

While the brother was not ready to face his mother when the post was updated a couple of months ago, (or his father who had moved away to start a new family), the siblings did seem to be getting on well with one another and were said to be “hanging out a lot” as they caught one another up on the last nine years.

Reddit users aren’t sure how sure they feel

While the story finished on a pretty positive note, a few users in the replies appeared to take issue with the way the OP handled the situation – both when her brother left home, and upon rediscovering him.

While some took aim at the OP on the original upload of the post for not doing enough to “protect” her brother while he was supposedly being beaten by his mother, another user claimed that the story read as if the OP was “victim blaming” him for what happened.

Largely though, such comments were refuted and most people appeared genuinely happy with the outcome of the tale. Ignoring the arguments taking place between hundreds of Redditors, one user wrote: “I was waiting for an update! So glad OP found her brother! Hope everything goes well for them from now on..”

A second happy user added: “Wow, I feel bad for the brother. I’m glad OP and her brother are able to reconnect and hopefully the two are able to move on.”