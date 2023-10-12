A STYLE enthusiast has shared her holy grail of jeans, which flattered her figure.

She said the pants came from an unexpected brand and even led her to purchase them in every color.

4 Danielle Wiens digital content creator with a passion for fashion who produces videos on shopping hauls Credit: TikTok @daniellewiens

4 She showed clips of herself trying on jeans from her haul, which she purchased in multiple colors Credit: TikTok @daniellewiens

Danielle Wiens (@daniellewiens) filmed the haul for a video on TikTok.

“OK, I have tried every single pair of jeans in the world. Literally everything,” she said.

“If you have a little curvier of a figure I have found the most perfect jeans ever and I bought them in every single color.

“So these are called the Cynthia High Rise jeans from Reformation and they literally fit perfectly like a glove,” she added.

The Cynthia High Rise jeans retail on Reformation for $148.

“And they did since the day I bought them. They’re the best. Of course, I have them in black too. They’re literally the best,” she said.

“They fit like a glove. I have never found a pair of jeans that fit like this. I have them in a light color as well.

“Yeah, they’re the best. No one talks about them,” she added.

The video drew in many viewers who shared their two cents on the jeans.

“I am so glad to see high-rise jeans back in style and I hope they stay. They are so much more flattering to the figure,” one wrote.

“These were my favorites but the sizing was off between washes,” another added.

“I’ve had these for actually over five years and they are still perfect,” a third commented.

“Did you say curvy?” yet another wrote.

“God took his time on these jeans,” Danielle added.

4 She modeled the jeans in black, white, and classic blue denim while striking multiple poses for the camera Credit: TikTok @daniellewiens