A BODY NEUTRALITY advocate has been shamed for the size of her breasts.

The content creator embraced her “Miss Pancake” nickname and talked about the benefits of having small boobs.

TikToker Jessica Klewis (@jessicaklewisx) defended herself in a video.

She sat on her bed while wearing a white tank top and pink shorts.

Then she starred into the camera and shimmied her shoulders back and forth.

“Small boobs may get called ‘pancakes’ but guess who gets to wear cute bras and tops, no boob sweat, and can go braless,” she wrote.

“Miss Pancake over here, that’s who,” Jessica added.

By accepting herself, the content creator is indirectly advocating for body neutrality.

That means she is “at peace” with her body, per WebMD.

“Body neutrality is simply the act of taking a neutral stance toward your body — both emotionally and physically,” they added.

You don’t have “hatred towards your body’s ‘limitations’ or invest time and energy to love it either,” WebMD finished.

The TikToker received support from her followers in the comments section.

“Don’t look small to me perfect I’d say stunning,” one person wrote.

“I would take pancakes over giant melons any day,” a second shared.

“More than a handful is a waste,” a third added.

It’s not the first time Jessica posted about the trolls she has encountered.

In a different post, she claimed someone was recording her videos.

“When someone doesn’t like you but they are always stalking you on social media,” she said.

“Screen record this b***hes,” Jessica added. “You know who you are.”