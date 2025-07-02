Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I’m a business owner. I know what it feels like to want to protect your “baby” — your business — while also committing fully to a marriage. When I got engaged, my company was growing fast and I knew I needed to protect it. So I got a prenup.

Spoiler alert: you can absolutely have both — a happy, healthy marriage and a secure, thriving business.

And for the skeptics out there: no, a prenup isn’t a bad omen for your relationship. It’s no different than getting health insurance — it’s not because you expect something bad to happen, but because you’re being smart and prepared. Here’s why every entrepreneur should seriously consider a prenup:

1. Protect your business from becoming marital property

When you get married, your spouse may automatically gain rights to certain assets — including your business — even if they weren’t involved in building it. A prenup allows you to designate your business as separate property, keeping it out of the marital estate and protected in case of divorce.

Related: 4 Truths Married Entrepreneurs Need to Believe in Order to Build Success at Work

2. You decide what happens — not the state

Without a prenup, state laws determine how your assets are divided if your marriage ends. That includes your business. A prenup gives you the power to decide how your business is treated — not the state legislature or a judge.

3. Clarify ownership and income

A strong prenup can outline not just ownership of your business, but also how income from the business is treated. Without that clarity, income generated during the marriage could be seen as joint property — and subject to division. You’ve worked too hard to let that happen.

4. Structure your business to limit future claims

A prenup is one layer of protection, but a smart business structure is another. Forming an LLC or corporation and having an operating or shareholder agreement in place can help define ownership, restrict transfers and limit exposure if a divorce ever becomes part of the equation.

Related: Being an Entrepreneur Almost Broke My Marriage. Here are 4 Ways Your Relationship Can Succeed Through Entrepreneurship

5. Keep finances separate

One of the biggest mistakes entrepreneurs make? Mixing business and personal funds. If you use marital money to grow your business, your spouse could claim a share. Keep business finances separate, pay yourself a fair salary, and document everything — it matters more than you think.

6. Handle it early

The best time to protect your business is before the wedding. It’s not romantic, but it’s realistic. Having these conversations early not only protects you legally, it gives you peace of mind so you can focus on what really matters: building your future together.

7. It actually promotes marital harmony

Believe it or not, a prenup isn’t just about protecting assets — it can actually strengthen your relationship. It requires honest conversations about money, priorities, family and long-term goals. In fact, 83% of couples who completed a prenup reported feeling closer afterward.

Final thoughts

A prenup isn’t about planning for failure — it’s about planning for clarity, protection and long-term success. For entrepreneurs, it’s one of the smartest moves you can make. I did it, and I’ve never regretted it. You don’t have to choose between your business and your marriage. With a thoughtful prenup, you can protect both.