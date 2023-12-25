GEORDIE Shore’s Charlotte Crosby revealed the events that happened last Christmas that led her to cancel presents and leave the country.

The 33-year-old opened up about her decision to take a unique approach this year.

5 Charlotte Crosby revealed that she plans to leave the country over Christmas Credit: instagram

5 The star will treat her family to a trip to the Maldives Credit: instagram

Charlotte got pregnant with her fiance Jake Ankers in January 2022. The pair welcomed a baby girl in November last year.

Speaking about her Christmas plans with her daughter, Charlotte told Closer: “I don’t think we’re going to get her any presents – we are all off presents.

“We’re doing things a bit differently. We’re all flying to the Maldives on Christmas Day – I’m taking everyone.

“That’s our present. We’ll wake up Christmas morning and head to the airport – me, Jake, my mum, dad and brother.”

Charlotte added: “We lost my Nanna last year and Christmas without her was absolutely horrendous, it just wasn’t the same.

“Normally, it’s a small affair, and it was really horrible so we vowed this year would be completely different.”

The star was was left devastated after the death of her grandmother last November.

She named her daughter Alba Jean, after her late grandma, Jean.

Charlotte also revealed that she’s not even decorating her house this Christmas.

She told The Mirror: “We’re gonna do a small little tree just for Alba’s sake, like a little one that you put at the table.

“This is a first time abroad I’ve never done a Christmas away and we’re not doing any presents. It’s just about making some memories, like amazing memories, on a big family holiday.”

5 Charlotte gave birth to her daughter last year Credit: instagram

5 The Geordie star is engaged to Jake Ankers Credit: Eroteme