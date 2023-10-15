SANDRA McKenzie’s voice will be famous to anyone who watched TV in the 80s.

She’s best known as the voice of the “Woah Bodyform” song in the brand’s iconic ads.

5 Sandra McKenzie was best known for her singing career in the 80’s and 90’s Credit: The Sun

5 Her voice was most famous for the song on the ‘Woah Bodyform’ television advert

But she ended up living in a hostel for homeless people after running out of money.

The singer previously told the Sun how she had led the “high-life” from her royalties earned from her early fame and once even owned a yacht.

But it later transpired that over-generosity and a series of bad business decisions had left her penniless as she was discovered living in a homeless shelter in her hometown of Dundee, Scotland in 2018.

She explained: “I lived the high life and burned through money like it didn’t matter.

“At one point I had five houses. It was proper rock and roll. But then I seemed to go from one bad situation to another throughout the years and I haven’t been able to bounce back.”

After her success with the advert, later on in the 90’s, she was a member of the British pop group Goldbug.

The group were best known for their cover of Led Zeppelin’s Whole Lotta Love, which reached number three in the UK singles chart.

After the track was played heavily by Chris Evans on his Radio 1 Breakfast Show, the track stayed in the charts for five weeks.

After the dissolution of the band, she had an extremely hard time when she was brutally attacked.

Sandra was left with multiple wounds after she was assaulted by her neighbour Stephen Alum, who stabbed her 49 times.

After the attack in the flat in Littlemore, Oxford, she was left bedridden for eight months.

More than a year after the attack took place, she later admitted that still suffered with health issues and has to use a frame.

Her attacker was subsequently jailed for life after admitting to charges of attempted murder in court.

“The police described it as the most vicious attack they’d ever seen,” she said.

She was also knocked off her bicycle when she was 50 and spent two years in hospital in a coma.

She said: “I have brain damage and I don’t think I have ever recovered from it.

“I went to my hometown of Dundee in 2015 but ended up in a homeless shelter after I couldn’t keep up with my rent.

“After that I came to Oxford and slept on the streets for six months which almost broke me. I had all of my property stolen from me and I was raped twice.”

This comes as it was revealed that former X Factor winner Ella Henderson will record her own version of the iconic “Woah Bodyform” track.

A source told the Mail Online: “She is very passionate about spreading positivity and empowerment through her music. It’s such a good track, the lyrics have got a modern twist and the track itself has a heavier dance beat.

5 It’s been revealed that Ella Henderson will record her own version of the iconic 80’s commercial track

5 Sandra also claimed she was knocked off a bike when she was 50 and spent a prolonged period of time in hospital Credit: Cascade News