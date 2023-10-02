A FITNESS coach had an embarrassing moment on a plane and worst of all, everyone around her witnessed it.

She recalled the wardrobe malfunction with vivid detail.

2 Emma, a fitness coach, recalled an embarrassing moment on a plane Credit: TikTok/emmafituk_

Emma (@emmafituk_) shared the video with over 130,000 TikTok followers.

She explained that her flight from Gold Coast to Sydney had landed and she was preparing to get off board.

“I reached up into the overhead cabin to get my bag and my bandeau decides to ping off and show my bare boobs to the whole plane,” she said.

To make matters worse, the ones closest to her definitely got an eye-full.

“There was literally a guy sat eye-level to my boob and thank the Lord he had enough respect to look in the opposite direction,” she said.

“Everyone else around me 100% definitely saw and I wanted the ground to literally swallow me up,” she added.

The influencer could barely stand the humiliation and noted the incident topped her list of most memorable moments in life.

“Without a doubt that was the most embarrassing thing that has ever happened to me in my life.”

She warned her followers to learn from her mistake: “Never ever under any circumstances, wear a bandeau on an airplane.”

People took to the comments to share encouraging messages in spite of the situation.

“I’d say you will survive your embarrassment, worse has happened to me and others,” said one commenter.

“I have witnessed many events, I just smiled.”