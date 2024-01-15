A PERFUME enthusiast has shared her top three favorite celebrity perfumes.

The expert, with a master’s in perfumery, said her haul was well worth the price tag, and one even smelled much more expensive than it was.

Josephine (@jusderose) shared the beauty recommendations with over 340,000 TikTok followers.

For those who had a preference for pear notes, she recommended Ariana Grande’s God is a Woman, $55.

“It’s not an overly sweet and generic fruity fragrance, it’s beautifully created,” she explained.

“It dries down musky and is perfect for those days you’re looking for a lighter, muskier scent.”

For those who want more bang for their buck, she recommended Jennifer Lopez’s One, $37.

“It smells like a $300 perfume, Santal 33 by Le Labo so if you’ve ever wanted to get your hands on Santal 33 but you’re looking for something more budget-friendly, One is a great alternative,” she explained.

Last but not least, Josephine was a big fan of Billie Eilish’s Eilish, $72.

“You can say what you want about the bottle, I personally think it looks amazing, it’s super heavy and I love the color,” she said.

“Warm and soft vanilla, just as we love them, this perfume is like a warm hug. It is far from being your basic vanilla so I’d definitely recommend this one.”

People agreed with her takes and her comments flooded with perfume enthusiasts who backed her picks.

“God is a woman IS Ariana’s best perfume and I stand by that,” said one fan.

“I am OBSESSED with Billie’s perfume! I can smell it all throughout the day,” said another.

