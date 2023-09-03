Multi-millionaire food company boss Des Hague was ousted from his high-profile job in 2014 after a video of him repeatedly kicking a puppy in hotel elevator went viral.

In his new book ‘Fifteen Minutes of Shame: How a Twitter Mob Ruined My Life’, Hague implores people to ask themselves: How much punishment does one person deserve when a damning video captures the public’s disgust?

‘My 17-year-old son was physically attacked by rabid people outside of Walgreens. My wife had just had a double mastectomy and she was getting hate mail’, Hague told DailyMail.com.

During some of Hague’s darkest moments, in which he was forced to resign as CEO of $6 billion-dollar food company Centerplate, he said: ‘There were moments I wanted to kill myself.’

Food company CEO Des Hague has written book Fifteen Minutes of Shame about his ordeal having been filmed kicking a Doberman puppy in an elevator nine years ago

After the video emerged nine years ago, Hague who had been CEO of the company since 2009, said the dog belonged to a friend and apologized for his actions.

‘This incident is completely and utterly out of character, and I am ashamed and deeply embarrassed,’ he said in a statement.

‘Unfortunately, I acted inappropriately, and I am deeply sorry for that and am very grateful that no harm was caused to the animal.’

Speaking to DailyMail.com last week, the Colorado based father of two explained the devastating fallout of his actions: ‘Obviously it’s cost me, it cost multiple millions of dollars on an annual basis.

‘The sad thing that really affects me and my wife, is we have spent decades helping people in the community from homeless to abused, sheltered women, millions of dollars we’ve raised in each of these companies.’

Following the incident, The British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, removed the dog and Hague was fined $5,000 and banned from keeping animals for three years.

Before the dog abuse, Hague had been at the helm of food company Centerplate for five years. He is a veteran of the food-service industry having held senior positions at IHOP, Safeway and Taco Bell.

But for Hague, the punishment of a fine and ban on keeping animals didn’t stop there.

After the video emerged Hague, who had been CEO of the company since 2009, said the dog belonged to a friend and apologized for his actions

Centerplate – the $6 billion company he headed – initially vowed to stand by him but they let him go following a persistent campaign by ‘hysterical colleagues’.

‘Basically, I was told you got 24 hours: You can either resign or you’re fired and, you know, to me, that was a dereliction of duty by the board, Hague told DailyMail.com, adding he was hit hard in his wallet because of the incident.

A statement from Centerplate board chair Joe McDonnell said at the time: ‘We want to reiterate that we do not condone, nor would we ever overlook the abuse of animals.

‘Following an extended review of the incident involving Mr. Hague, I’d like to apologize for the distress that this situation has caused for so many; but also thank our employees, clients and guests who expressed their feelings about this incident.’

‘Their voices helped us to frame our deliberations during this very unusual and unfortunate set of circumstances.’

Shameful: Hague blamed his outburst on ‘a minor frustration’ with the dog.

Following the incident, The British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, removed the dog and Hague was fined $5,000 and banned from keeping animals for three years

Centerplate- the $6 billion company he helmed- having initially vowed to stand by him he was eventually forced to stand down, after a persistent campaign by hysterical colleagues

The distressing video showed Hague kicking the dog as it cowered in the elevator before Hague is seen yanking its leash and swinging it around, in scenes which some may find shocking.

‘It’s not my finest moment, it wasn’t intentional,’ Hague told DailyMail.com.

‘The reality of the situation was I was walking my friend’s dog. It must have startled or seen something, he jumped behind me, dislocated two of my fingers on my right hand – in a flash of anger, I did over-discipline the dog.

‘I obviously didn’t harm the dog. The dog actually was on a harness. So, I was trying to just control – it was a situation that went horribly wrong.

‘I’m not making any excuses for it. I own it.’

Hague said he is trying to find out whether it’s possible for the public to forgive his actions, given he has been punished with the loss of his job, reputation, loss of friendships together with future earning power.

‘It took me years to process it- normal people don’t go through those experiences and those cancellation cycles,’ he added.

‘Your friends just run to the mountains and don’t protect you.’

In regard to his lost friendships Hague said: ‘Nobody said: “Hey, that was a great move, Des, Well done.”‘

Since his departure from his previous role, Hague has since been employed as CEO of frozen food company Foozer, but this job is not at the same level as his previous position.

Nine years after the incident Hague says he is trying to find out whether it’s possible for the public to forgive his actions

‘I’ve run several companies, done some great deals, but none of the size of before. I had to shrink into a position. I’m not sure if I’ll ever run a multibillion-dollar company again or if I’ll ever run a public company again.’

Hague referenced a recent interview by Jennifer Aniston in which the Friends actress told the Wall Street Journal: ‘I’m so over cancel culture. Is there no redemption? I don’t put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket.’

The interview came after Aniston disabled her Instagram comments after an account under her name hit the like button on a controversial post from Jamie Foxx which had allusions to anti-Semitism.

The Morning Show star who was caught up in the controversy, quickly denounced it and denied any connection to it in her Instagram Stories, saying, ‘This really makes me sick.’

Hague agreed with Aniston’s opinion on cancel culture: ‘I love the article that Jennifer came out with saying: “Enough of cancel culture”.’

Jennifer Aniston declared she is ‘so over cancel culture’ in a candid interview

Controversy: Friends star Jennifer Aniston says she has had enough of cancel culture

In his book, Hague describes the abusive household he grew up with after his widowed father began a relationship with his alcoholic stepmother and a harrowing sexual assault in later years.

‘There is no connection to being physically abused, stabbed beaten up and thrown downstairs and had a hot frying pan almost tipped on me and stitches in my knee from abuse,’ he told DailyMail.com.

‘I’m not saying that any of my childhood, any of those things were the issue for this dog incident.

‘I wanted this story to be out there, and if I was going to tell my story. I wanted this book to be real, raw, unfiltered. Did I want to talk about being raped? Absolutely not.’

When asked if he is imploring the public to forgive him because of his abusive childhood Hague stated: ‘No, it was definitely not about sympathy because I don’t believe in it. I believe I made the mistake.’

Hague at home in Colorado wants to ask the public is it time he was forgiven for kicking the dog

Turning to his numerous punishments Hague wants to know at which point the public can forgive him.

‘I question the consequences of that action. We forget that we all live under this glass roof, and we all do things as we want on a daily basis. I’ll never stop learning,’ he says.

‘I know my personal brand has been tarnished, but it’s not been destroyed. When you get cancelled like that, it’s an unbelievable experience, and I wouldn’t wish it for even my worst enemy.’