DEAR DEIDRE: A GOOD friend may have ended her life, I fear, although I don’t know for sure.

I’ve always been a loner myself. I’m a man of 32 and had one friend from school who was a bit like me. He had a girlfriend he’d talk to, who lived in Canada.

He introduced me one night to her when I was at his house.

We connected on Facebook and when their relationship fizzled out, I kept in touch with her.

We’d video call each other for hours. She’s 30 now and has had mental health problems.

She has sometimes messaged me saying, “I’ve been locked up again” – meaning she had been in a secure psychiatric unit.

At those times we wouldn’t speak for a month or so, until she was back home.

She’s attempted suicide before so I know how troubled she is.

Now I’ve not heard from her for almost a year – I’ve messaged, I’ve emailed but nothing comes back.

I’m thinking the worst.

DEIDRE SAYS: I’m so sorry you’ve been left in limbo.

Let’s hope she is fine and simply needed a break from contacting people.

My support pack Tracing Someone may help you to check how she is.

For counselling support, contact family-action.org.uk (0808 802 6666), which provides a listening ear about anything at all – all free of charge.

My support pack Feeling Lonely will suggest how to make friends.

