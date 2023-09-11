A REAL estate agent has shared one of her favorite dinner recipes she used to lose weight.

She said she was able to lose ten pounds but also ate meals that made her “feel like a Kardashian.”

Chloe (@chloetuckercaine) shared the recipe with over 120,000 TikTok followers.

“This is the exact method I use for dinner time that has helped me lose ten pounds and keep the weight off,” she said.

She explained she’s a volume eater who needs to feel full to be satisfied so she opts for Mexican salad.

She combined avocado, cheese, beans, tomato, onions, corn, and salad mix for a full and hearty meal.

Next, she made sure not to skimp out on protein, going for turkey burgers, salmon, and chicken options.

She often bulks up the meals with spinach and lettuce, adding only 20 calories to the meal.

Last but not least was dressing: “You’ve got balsamic vinegar, apple cider vinegar, and amino acids,” she said.

“You can add a tablespoon of olive oil if you want but I find the turkey has enough oil in it so I just work with that.”

She paired the large salad with a seaweed snack, gorging herself on the gigantic meal.

“Makes me feel like a Kardashian, nine point nine times out of ten I do finish it all,” she said.

People thanked her for the advice and recipe hack: “I’ve been struggling with my calorie deficit because I never really feel full! Thank you queen,” said one commenter.

“I always tell my husband that I like BIG salads and a big fork to feel like a Kardashian! Glad someone else gets me!” said another.

Chloe couldn’t help but agree: “HAHAHA I understand this to my core,” she replied.

