A HEALTHY eater has shared how she shed the pounds without going on a starvation diet.

She might have lost weight, but she didn’t have to lose out on eating multiple meals a day.

“What I eat in a day over 60 pounds down,” said Christen (@christennnnn) before she listed the foods that are keeping her fit.

Weighing over 200 pounds just one year ago, she now eats a breakfast that includes sugar-free French vanilla oatmeal, half a cup of egg whites, and one egg scrambled.

Four hours into her day, she added her caffeine fix with one cup of Starbucks medium roast iced coffee mixed with a chocolate Premier Protein shake.

By early afternoon, the dieter shared how she dug into a four-ounce chicken taco with chicken, tomatoes, half of an avocado, and lettuce on a small carb balance tortilla.

She also added two cups of Tuscan vegetable mix composed of carrots, butternut squash, Brussels sprouts, and spinach.

A few hours later, snacked on two Cutie brand clementines with 28 grams of almonds on the side.

At dinner time, Christen’s diet-friendly meal consisted of a salad made up of two cups of lettuce, four ounces of a lean beef burger, tomato, half an avocado, and two tablespoons of Buffalo sauce.

Her weight loss look – and healthy food plan – impressed this follower: “Well done beautiful, this all looks so wholesome.”

Another viewer watching her trimmed-down transition was inspired to get on the same path.

“I’ve been following your suggestions – down 16 pounds in one month,” said the success story.

Her before and after pictures indeed showed off her dramatic weight loss thanks to her five-meal-a-day diet.

