Reddit users are livid after reading the ‘I made my dad choose between me and his spoiled wife’ story as the father is slammed for his actions.

If you ever find yourself in a complicated relationship or are bogged down by family issues, Reddit is just the right place to find solutions offered by strangers. The ‘AITA’ posts are popular for bringing to us the unknown challenges unique to each situation and relationship. Today, we are discussing a daughter’s plight as her father prefers his second wife‘s family to his own child.

Daughter says ‘I made my dad choose between me and his spoiled wife’

The OP was 16 when she lost her mother to cancer, and she inherited the maternal property after her passing. She is now 25 and her father is 52 years old.

Her father got remarried to his high school sweetheart a few months ago and the Reddit user wasn’t aware that the couple had remained in touch for two years.

She wasn’t invited to the small wedding her father had and a week after tying the knot, he invited his second wife’s family to stay in his daughter’s house, which came with 7 rooms and 8.5 baths.

The OP had no qualms as long as her father was happy, but her stepmother came with baggage. She had twins from her previous relationship – 20-year-old Lexi and Lizzie. The twins were parents to two chihuahuas – Hermes and Gucci. She already had her dog Moxie when the new family moved into her maternal house.

The new association wasn’t cordial anymore when the Reddit user started finding issues with the things her stepmother and stepsisters did, forcing her to give her father an ultimatum.

Father’s new wife and stepchildren didn’t respect OP’s boundaries

The OP presents a list of issues she has with her stepmother and stepsisters, which many of us can resonate with. It is only fair she reacted the way she did.

Firstly, her stepmother and she argued over the former demanding the latter’s room, just because it has the second biggest closet in the house. Her father’s new wife wanted to store her designer bags and outfits in the OP’s storage space.

Secondly, the twins, despite their age, do not knock while entering else’s room and there have been times when the OP was on business calls with the video turned on and one of the twins walked into the room in a bikini, which was visible to everyone on the other end of the video call.

Thirdly, the chihuahuas haven’t been potty trained, so they leave their poop and pee all around the house. She even found scratch marks on Moxie, likely from the two dogs.

The OP ran out of patience when she noticed her stepmother had removed all her pictures with her biological mother and her maternal family and replaced them with photos of the stepdaughter and others from another family.

She got into a tense argument with her stepmother about the new member of the family taking the liberty of decorating her mother’s house. But, when OP confronted her father’s new wife, she was told by the stepmother that the twins could do whatever they wanted and that she will start dictating terms in her husband’s house with her own rules because OP is spoiled from bad parenting, pointed to her late mother’s character.

The Reddit user was livid at this and told her stepmother, her daughters, and their dogs to pack their stuff and leave the house. However, her father came back early from work the next day and told his daughter that his new wife and her family had to get used to her house and that she shouldn’t be hard on them.

He refused to let the new family go, forcing his daughter to ask him to move out of her house as well.

Users think Reddit user was mistreated by her father

Most Reddit users have noted that the father is in the wrong for prioritizing his new family over his own daughter’s genuine concerns. They’ve advised OP to focus on her life and stay away from the toxicity.

“The fact that his father chose them over his own child just shows where his priorities are,” wrote one.

“The father is messed up for sure. OP better stay away from the toxic people and continue to live in her mother’s house,” said another.

A third user suggested: “Give them an eviction notice immediately!”