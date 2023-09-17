Rey Flemings helps the ultra-rich get what they want, no matter the price.

He runs the exclusive community and concierge service app Myria.

His company once rented out an entire floor of a Las Vegas hotel for a Fortune 100 CEO.

Loading Something is loading. Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.



download the app



This is an as-told-to essay based on a transcribed conversation with Rey Flemings, 50, the founder and CEO of community and concierge service app Myria. The following has been edited for length and clarity.

I created Myria, a community and concierge for ultra-high-net-worth individuals in 2021.

It works in two ways. There’s a community for members to connect with one another through our app, and there’s an access side where they can get off-market luxury experiences.

From my time working with big celebrities, I’ve learned that A-list celebrities have access that the rich don’t.

We are highly selective about who our members are and what their personal profile looks like.

Membership starts at $30,000 a year

Membership starts at $30,000 per person per year. Myria has 35 members, but we plan to accept a further 85 by the end of this year.

We have a waiting list of about 1,000 names, but we only let in small numbers at a time.

Over half of our business is experiential — on things like travel and events.

The remainder is more serious: staffing, hiring, security, professional services, and dealing with crises.

The general rule of thumb for using Myria is that if your assistant can do it, then your assistant should do it. For everything else, call Myria.

We once rented out the entire floor of a Las Vegas hotel for 400 guests

Right before the world essentially shut down due to the pandemic, we threw a birthday party for a client’s wife.

The client is the CEO of a Fortune 100 company and wanted to go all out, so we hired around 100 people to work the event and got Pitbull to perform.

We had it all filmed as a reality show that they could watch later.

We rank client requests from one to five

A level one request is easy — something anyone can do or likely can purchase online. Level five requests are all but impossible.

Let’s say you wanted to get a VIP pass to Coachella, anyone with internet access and a credit card can buy that.

A level two request could be someone wanting to attend an after-party at a fancy villa in Palm Springs or maybe booking a private jet.

Level three requests are off-market — things that you can’t Google. For example, a backstage pass to Coachella with an all-access artist’s credentials. They sell them but there’s no website where you could go to find it.

A level four request could be getting a backstage pass to Beyonce’s headline performance.

But the vast majority of our business isn’t celebrity-driven. People have very diverse interests.

Myria started with the network I’ve developed over 17 years

Before launching Myria, I set up and ran an offline concierge service called The Blue. Before that, I was CEO of Particle, which was sold to Apple in 2010.

In the startup world, I met a lot of people who had built big fortunes and built relationships with them.

I’ve helped produce events and taken care of the biggest celebrities in the world and some of the most prominent families on the planet, including the Justin Timberlake family office, which I’ve worked with for eight years.

I came from not very much in Memphis, Tennessee. I attended a public junior high school, but my principal suggested I attend a private all-boys school, which happened to be one of the best in the southeastern US.

It has a lot of renowned alumni, from the founder of FedEx to Paul Tudor Jones, one of the most famous option traders in history — so I was exposed to a world of wealth.

In the 1990s, my mentor asked me if I could make digital presentations for his financial services business to some wealthy families.

Over the next four years I pitched hundreds of presentations to super-rich families and got an understanding of their concerns, who they were, and their interests.

That experience was the best training ground that I could ever have and it has enabled me to be able to do what I do today.