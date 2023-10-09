A TRAVELER has given followers a tour of her tiny home fully made out of a shipping container.

She surprised viewers with an outdoor bed hanging out for her deck but said that wasn’t even the best part.

Heather Schlabach, co-creator of shipping container renovation company The Green Creek Shipyard, shared the tour with over 60,000 TikTok followers.

The Columbus, North Carolina-based content creator showed off her unique home, starting with the waterfall by her bed.

She explained she got the idea for the renovation and quickly got to work: “Hey, let’s add a waterfall with a hanging daybed,” she said.

With the help of her two brothers, who were also Green Creek Shipyard co-founders, she was proud to reveal the finished project.

Attached to her shipping container tiny home, above a creek surrounded by rocks, was her hanging outdoor bed.

Resting on the swinging piece of furniture, the content creator revealed a small waterfall just to the left of the bed.

People took to the comments to share their thoughts on the unique bedroom — many were impressed but had gripes with the set-up.

“The only thing my brain can think is how those white sheets aren’t staying white…” said one commenter.

Heather revealed that she had thought ahead and that the best part of the bed wasn’t the waterfall.

The sheets on the bed, in fact, weren’t sheets at all: “Not sheets! Washable sunbrella cushion covers,” she said.

Others were curious about what they did when it rained outside: “What mattress do you use in case of rain?” asked one viewer.

Heather explained that the washable cushions covered all their bases during extreme weather.

