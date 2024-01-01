I’m a Cotswolds-based small business owner who, in August 2022, was in the process of opening a new site in London. I paid the ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) charge dutifully every time I needed to drive in, and I have the bank statements to prove it.

Despite paying the £27.50 on the morning of 29 August 2022, I received a Ulez penalty charge for that day. I disputed it and appealed.

Prior to receiving a decision, I began to get threatening letters from bailiffs, suggesting I could have personal items seized from my home.

They advised me to pay £559 immediately for the penalty charge, and their fee, all of which would be refunded if I won the appeal. I paid to avoid further distress.

At the beginning of September 2023 I received a summons claiming it remained unpaid.

Despite paying a solicitor to send off a signed affidavit, I am still receiving threatening letters.

JD, Oxon

Leaving aside the question as to why a bailiff appointed by Transport for London was threatening to enter your home to take jewellery and so on without a court award, this case came down to the fact that you had seemingly inputted the wrong car registration number when you paid the charge – easily done if you are in a rush.

The car that you inadvertently paid for was also a grey BMW, which may have further confused matters.

Only after Guardian Money got involved was TfL able to find your original payment.

On the basis that you made a genuine attempt to pay the charges, it has cancelled the penalties and further outstanding charges. It has also refunded the money paid and apologised for the distress caused.

In the meantime, we would suggest you set up auto pay if you plan to regularly drive into London – taking away the need to manually pay the charge.

Just remember to double-check the registration, and to end it when you sell the car.

We welcome letters but cannot answer individually. Email us at consumer.champions@theguardian.com or write to Consumer Champions, Money, the Guardian, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU. Please include a daytime phone number. Submission and publication of all letters is subject to our terms and conditions: http://theguardian.com/letters-terms