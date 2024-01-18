The I.S.S. streaming release date is highly anticipated, and viewers are wondering when they can start streaming the film.

Written by Nick Shafir and directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite, I.S.S. is a science fiction thriller film that garnered a 71% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Here’s when I.S.S. could be coming out.

The I.S.S. release date is could be in the first half of 2024.

I.S.S. had its world premiere on June 12, 2023 at the Tribeca Film Festival, before it was released in theaters on January 19, 2024. Bleecker Street acquired the distribution rights to the film, and the company likely wants to give I.S.S. enough time in theaters and later on digital platforms and home media before making it available on streaming services. However, it is safe to speculate that the film can debut on streamers within the first half of 2024.

I.S.S. revolves around groups of astronauts and cosmonauts on the International Space Station. After a massive war breaks out between the US and Russia on Earth, the countries order their respective people on board the I.S.S. to take over the facility.

The cast includes Ariana DeBose as Dr. Kira Foster, Chris Messina as Gordon Barrett, Pilou Asbæk as Alexey Pulov, John Gallagher Jr. as Christian, Costa Ronin as Nicholai, Maria Mashkova as Weronika, and more.

Is I.S.S. coming out on Paramount Plus?

I.S.S. could be available to watch via streaming on Hulu.

As mentioned above, Bleecker Street is the distributor of I.S.S., and their films generally make their streaming debut on Paramount Plus.

Current Paramount Plus subscribers should be able to watch the film when it airs. Paramount Plus offers two options to its prospective subscribers. Essential plan costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year, whereas the plan with Showtime costs $11.99 per month or $199.99 per year.

I.S.S. official synopsis reads:

“When a world war event occurs on Earth, America and Russia, both nations secretly contact their astronauts aboard the I.S.S. and give them instructions to take control of the station by any means necessary.”

