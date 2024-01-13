A WOMAN who worked in a shoe shop was left mortified after discovering she annoyed a celebrity and his wife.

Elise Morgan, from the UK, was going about her daily tasks at work serving customers when she realised her blunder.

2 Elise Morgan was left mortified when she realised her blunder Credit: TikTok/elise388

2 She had no idea she was serving Jamie Dornan and his family in the shoe shop Credit: PA

Taking to social media, Elise claims she had an embarrassing moment she had with Jamie Dornan, most famous for his role as Christian Gray in the 50 Shades of Gray franchise.

She said: “I used to work in a shoe shop, and one day, it was like ten minutes before closing, this family walks in.

“Two children, mum and dad. If you work in retail you know how f***ing annoying that is.”

She decided to make her way to the till to ‘mind her own business’ while the parents were trying on shoes on their young children.

But Elise noticed there were lots of shoes all over the place, so called her coworker (called Christian) to see if they were his.

“Christian are they your shoes,” she called out, but the family, who couldn’t see her, thought she was talking to them.

She explained: “The dad kind of shouted back ‘Oh they’re not mine’ I thought it was a bit weird that he replied to me but I guess he couldn’t really see that I wasn’t talking to him.”

The shoe shop worker explained the family came to the till to pay for their items, but the dad is ducked below helping his daughter with her shoelaces so that Elise couldn’t see his face.

While serving the family, she asked her colleague ‘Christian can you get the shoe box,’ but yet again, the dad replied.

“The dad shoots up and is like ‘I don’t have the box,’ and I was just like ‘Oh no, it’s fine my colleague’s going to get it.’

But Elise thought it was weird and added ‘the mum was giving me death stares.’

“The family leaves, and then my colleague tells me that was Jamie Dornan and he thought I was calling him Christian, as in Christian Gray in front of his wife and children,” she exclaimed.

Mortified by the encounter she shared her story time on her TikTok account @elise388 where it went viral with over 2million views and 490k likes.

People were quick to take to the comments and share their thoughts on the blunder.

One person wrote: “Why was he replying to Christian lmaoooo.”

Another commented: “That’s actually so polite that he responded to Christian, but how embarrassing.”

“I acc got second hand embarrassment from this,” penned a third.

Meanwhile a fourth said: “No I actually GASPED that is honestly so tragic bless your soul I would’ve DIED.”

“I’d die,” claimed a fifth.

Someone else added: “Omg I would literally want to die.”

