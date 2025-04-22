



Beyoncé‘s mom, Tina Knowles, has opened up about her private battle with breast cancer and shared and urgent message for other women. The author, who recently published her book “Matriarch,” spoke with People about the harrowing time in her life. In the interview, she reveals that she was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer in July 2024. “I struggled with whether I would share that journey [in the book] because I’m very private. But I decided to share it because I think it’s a lot of lessons in it for other women,” Knowles told People. “And I think as women, sometimes we get so busy and we get so wrapped up and running around, but you must go get your test. Because if I had not gotten my test early, I mean, I shudder to think what could have happened to me.” In “Matriarch,” Knowles has revealed how her daughters, Beyoncé and Solange, reacted to the news of her cancer diagnosis. She writes that Beyoncé “took it well, staying positive, and I could already feel her mind racing, focusing on this as a task to tackle with precision.” Meanwhile, Solange voiced her support for her mother. Knowles has since undergone surgery to remove the tumor and insists that she is now “doing great.” “Cancer-free and incredibly blessed that God allowed me to find it early,” Knowles told the outlet. The business woman encouraged other women to get scanned for the disease. “Matriarch” is out now and has already been picked for Oprah’s next book club pick. Originally published on Music Times

